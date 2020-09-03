WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
1-3-0
(one, three, zero)Hit 5
02-14-30-35-39
(two, fourteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)Keno
02-09-10-11-15-17-18-24-25-34-49-50-56-58-61-63-73-77-78-79
(two, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)Match 4
07-09-12-18
(seven, nine, twelve, eighteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $88 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
Comments