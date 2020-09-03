AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 03.

Thursday, Sep. 03 10:00 AM Seattle Sounders FC hold a virtual opening ceremony for mini pitch and basketball court – Seattle Sounders FC’s charitable arm, RAVE Foundation and the Seattle Storm hold a irtual grand opening celebration for the newly completed mini pitch and basketball court at Midway Park. Speakers include Des Moines Deputy Mayor Matt Mahoney and former Sounder Lamar Neagle

Thursday, Sep. 03 12:30 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen distributes masks at drive-thru event – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen distributes masks at a drive-thru event with Maryville, WA, Mayor Jon Nehring and Washington state Rep. Emily Wicks

Location: 6120 Grove St, Marysville, WA

Thursday, Sep. 03 1:00 PM Dem Washington 3rd Congressional District candidate Carolyn Long on virtual campaign trail – Democratic Washington 3rd Congressional District candidate Carolyn Long holds a virtual press conference to release her coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic recovery plan

Friday, Sep. 04 – Sunday, Sep. 27 Washington State Fair

Location: Washington State Fair, 110 9th Avenue Southwest, Puyallup, WA

Friday, Sep. 04 Documentary ‘The Andorra Hustle’ on Amazon Prime – ‘The Andorra Hustle’, documentary film written and directed by Eric Merola becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following the story of how the tiny independent country of Andorra found itself at the center of one of the most convoluted and outrageous bank robberies in modern history. In 2015, Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), a private bank in Andorra, was shut down by Spanish, American, and Andorran governments in Spain’s efforts to destroy the Catalonian Independence Movement thus leaving dozens of innocent civilians facing prison for money laundering crimes that never existed, and scores of innocent families have had their entire life savings stolen from them

