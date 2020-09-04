Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors have charged an Idaho stepmom with murder and her husband with felony injury to a child after police say emergency responders found a 9-year-old boy who wasn’t breathing in the family’s Meridian home Tuesday night. The Ada County Coroner’s office says Emrik Osuna was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning at a nearby hospital. Online court records show Monique Desiree Osuna, whom police say is the child’s stepmom, has been charged with murder and the child’s father, Erik Osuna, has been charged with injury to a child and infliction of great bodily harm. The Ada County Public Defender’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday morning that the search is still underway for a toddler who went missing near Boise on Wednesday. The 2-year-old boy, Rory Pope, was last seen just after noon in an Eagle subdivision. Law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching the neighborhood while dive teams searched nearby ponds. Searchers are also using drones and sonar devices, and collecting footage from neighbors’ security cameras for clues. The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of foul play in the toddler’s disappearance, and the situation does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain under restrictions in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen for at least another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor said Thursday that hospitalizations of those infected remain too high. He also encouraged getting flu shots. He says that flu patients combined with COVID-19 patients could threaten healthcare capacity. The state has been stalled in stage 4 that was initially set to expire on June 27. It allows gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken. Johns Hopkins University through Wednesday reports that Idaho had more than 32,000 coronavirus infections and 372 deaths.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman who says she suffered a life-threatening infection after Idaho’s prison staffers denied her antibiotics following dental surgery is suing state officials and Corizon Health. She claims they subjected her to cruel and unusual punishment. Christina Bergstrom says she was hospitalized for two weeks — part of that time in intensive care — after she developed a rare, rapidly spreading and potentially fatal infection after her wisdom teeth were removed. She’s asking a federal judge to order Corizon to pay her an unspecified amount of damages. State Department of Correction officials and Corizon Health spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.