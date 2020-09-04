Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, was a regular at the demonstrations that have roiled the Northwest city for months. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was himself killed Thursday when he pulled a gun as federal agents confronted him near Lacey, Washington, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

LACEY, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed late Thursday as a fugitive task force tried to arrest him in Lacey, Washington. The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday that 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl was killed as a federal task force attempted an arrest. Authorities say Reinoehl was a suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was fatally shot Saturday night. Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady says four members of the task force fired their weapons, including members from local city police and county sheriff’s departments.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With protests in Portland nearing the 100-day mark, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other Democratic leaders have called for an end to violence. Meanwhile, federal agents are continuing to arrest protesters who allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers. Protests have erupted daily in the Pacific Northwest city since the killing of George Floyd. They are now are punctuated by clashes between Black Lives Matter demonstrators and far-right counter-protesters. Brown’s condemnation of violence was signed by almost two-dozen state and local politicians, a host of organizations including the local NAACP chapter, and professional sports teams like the Trailblazers NBA team, the Timbers soccer team and the Thorns women’s soccer team.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Journalists have been covering protests in Portland, Oregon, for three months. But in the chaos, some have been injured or arrested. Whether they are from major media outlets, freelancers or self-proclaimed “citizen journalists,” reporters say they’re doing their job and law enforcement is hindering that work. Police say protesters have masqueraded as journalists and then set fires or thrown fireworks, making it a struggle to figure out who’s a real reporter during the pandemonium. Journalists typically wear clothing that says “press” and have badges that clearly identify them as reporters.