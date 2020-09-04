Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, was a regular at the demonstrations that have roiled the Northwest city for months. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was himself killed Thursday when he pulled a gun as federal agents confronted him near Lacey, Washington, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

SEATTLE (AP) — A small group of Seattle landlords is suing Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee over the constitutionality of city and state eviction moratoriums amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports the suit, filed Thursday comes just after the federal Centers for Disease Control initiated a nationwide eviction moratorium through the end of 2020. In Seattle, the moratorium was extended to December to protect people who can’t pay rent. The landlords are represented by Ethan Blevins who says the measure expects landlords to shoulder the burden of the pandemic rather than putting it on the public as a whole. A spokesperson for Inslee says he welcomes the court’s review of the measure.

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. (AP) — The Port of Bellingham is increasing temporary ferry service to the isolated enclave of Point Roberts, Washington. That community was largely cut off from the U.S. mainland when Canada and the U.S. closed their land border this spring to nonessential crossings to control the spread of the coronavirus. Beginning last week, the Port of Bellingham chartered a commercial eco-tour boat to offer once per week passenger-only service connecting Point Roberts to the border town of Blaine. Demand for seats from people marooned on the peninsula has far outstripped supply, said port executive director Rob Fix.