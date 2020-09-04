Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PARENTS CHARGED-CHILD DEATH

Dad, stepmom charged in connection with death of 9-year-old

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors have charged an Idaho stepmom with murder and her husband with felony injury to a child after police say emergency responders found a 9-year-old boy who wasn’t breathing in the family’s Meridian home Tuesday night. The Ada County Coroner’s office says Emrik Osuna was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning at a nearby hospital. Online court records show Monique Desiree Osuna, whom police say is the child’s stepmom, has been charged with murder and the child’s father, Erik Osuna, has been charged with injury to a child and infliction of great bodily harm. The Ada County Public Defender’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

MISSING TODDLER

Search for missing 2-year-old boy continues in Eagle

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday morning that the search is still underway for a toddler who went missing near Boise on Wednesday. The 2-year-old boy, Rory Pope, was last seen just after noon in an Eagle subdivision. Law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching the neighborhood while dive teams searched nearby ponds. Searchers are also using drones and sonar devices, and collecting footage from neighbors’ security cameras for clues. The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of foul play in the toddler’s disappearance, and the situation does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho restrictions remain; governor encourages flu shots

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain under restrictions in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen for at least another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor said Thursday that hospitalizations of those infected remain too high. He also encouraged getting flu shots. He says that flu patients combined with COVID-19 patients could threaten healthcare capacity. The state has been stalled in stage 4 that was initially set to expire on June 27. It allows gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken. Johns Hopkins University through Wednesday reports that Idaho had more than 32,000 coronavirus infections and 372 deaths.

PRISON DENTAL INFECTION-LAWSUIT

Woman sues, says she was hospitalized after prison dentistry

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman who says she suffered a life-threatening infection after Idaho’s prison staffers denied her antibiotics following dental surgery is suing state officials and Corizon Health. She claims they subjected her to cruel and unusual punishment. Christina Bergstrom says she was hospitalized for two weeks — part of that time in intensive care — after she developed a rare, rapidly spreading and potentially fatal infection after her wisdom teeth were removed. She’s asking a federal judge to order Corizon to pay her an unspecified amount of damages. State Department of Correction officials and Corizon Health spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

AP-US-SMALL-NUCLEAR-REACTOR-APPROVAL

US gives first-ever OK for small commercial nuclear reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. for the first time has approved a design for a small commercial nuclear reactor. A Utah energy cooperative wants to build 12 of them in Idaho. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Portland-based NuScale Power’s application for the small modular reactor Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems plans to build at a U.S. Department of Energy site in eastern Idaho. The small reactors can produce 60 megawatts of energy, or enough to power about 50,000 homes. The proposed project includes 12 small modular reactors. Additional steps, including environmental analysis, are needed before the work can begin. The first reactor is anticipated to start operating in 2029.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-PULLMAN

National Guard headed to Pullman to help slow coronavirus

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to grow rapidly in Whitman County, and various government agencies are working to slow the spread. A team from the Washington National Guard was headed to Pullman on Wednesday to set up a COVID-19 testing operation. Meanwhile, police in Pullman continue to issue tickets to people who are gathering in violation of laws intended to slow the spread of the virus. Adjusted for population size, data from the The New York Times shows Pullman has one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the nation.