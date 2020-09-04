Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS-SHOOTING SUSPECT

Suspect in shooting no stranger to protests, violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, was a regular at the demonstrations that have roiled the Northwest city for months. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was himself killed Thursday when he pulled a gun as federal agents confronted him near Lacey, Washington, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

PORTLAND-SUSPECT KILLED

Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect at arrest

LACEY, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed late Thursday as a fugitive task force tried to arrest him in Lacey, Washington. The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday that 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl was killed as a federal task force attempted an arrest. Authorities say Reinoehl was a suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was fatally shot Saturday night. Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady says four members of the task force fired their weapons, including members from local city police and county sheriff’s departments.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Oregon governor, others call for end to protest violence

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With protests in Portland nearing the 100-day mark, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other Democratic leaders have called for an end to violence. Meanwhile, federal agents are continuing to arrest protesters who allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers. Protests have erupted daily in the Pacific Northwest city since the killing of George Floyd. They are now are punctuated by clashes between Black Lives Matter demonstrators and far-right counter-protesters. Brown’s condemnation of violence was signed by almost two-dozen state and local politicians, a host of organizations including the local NAACP chapter, and professional sports teams like the Trailblazers NBA team, the Timbers soccer team and the Thorns women’s soccer team.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS-MEDIA

Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Journalists have been covering protests in Portland, Oregon, for three months. But in the chaos, some have been injured or arrested. Whether they are from major media outlets, freelancers or self-proclaimed “citizen journalists,” reporters say they’re doing their job and law enforcement is hindering that work. Police say protesters have masqueraded as journalists and then set fires or thrown fireworks, making it a struggle to figure out who’s a real reporter during the pandemonium. Journalists typically wear clothing that says “press” and have badges that clearly identify them as reporters.

POLICE OVERSIGHT RESIGNATIONS

3 resign from Portland police oversight panel

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two members of a Portland police oversight panel have resigned. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports one person says it’s because of the lack of city accountability for bad policing decisions and the other is criticizing the city’s “failed” response to ongoing protests. A third member also resigned because she’s moving to Seattle. The committee is an 11-member volunteer group that hears appeals of police findings on complaints made against officers. The citizen panel has struggled with high turnover, and the changes come as a ballot measure heads to voters in November that would overhaul the police oversight system.

AP-US-TRUMP-CITIES

Trump threat to Democratic-led cities provokes outcry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump’s latest threat to cut federal dollars for certain big cities is aimed at spurring them to do more to quell violence, but local leaders are dismissing it as a political gimmick that’s unlikely to stand up in court if implemented. The president’s threat Wednesday resembles his previous effort to cut funding for sanctuary cities to force them to comply with more stringent immigration policies. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the effort to cut funding violated separation-of-powers provisions enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Nevertheless, the president’s threat did provoke outrage from Democratic leaders.

OFFICER MISCONDUCT TRIAL

Trial begins for Sunriver officer accused of misconduct

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The trial of an ex-Sunriver Police officer whose relationship with a dispatcher came to light in connection with misconduct allegations has begun. The Bulletin reports Kasey Hughes is accused of two counts of official misconduct for a 2018 incident while he was the lone officer patrolling Sunriver. The state says Hughes violated his law enforcement oath by failing to tell a supervisor he was leaving his jurisdiction to be with a woman with whom he was having an affair, and then attempting to cover it up. Hughes’ defense asserts he acted only out of concern for the woman’s well-being and it would have been inappropriate for him to investigate her statement on his own.

AP-US-WYOMING-CARBON-CAPTURE

Wyoming lauds US carbon capture study; utility skeptical

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor is promoting a Trump administration study that says capturing carbon dioxide emitted by four coal-fired power plants would be an economical way to curtail the pollution. Gov. Mark Gordon’s endorsement of the study Thursday is the latest effort by the top coal-mining state to prop up the struggling industry. It says adding carbon capture at four plants in Wyoming would reduce carbon dioxide emissions 37% and cost electricity customers 10% less. But the utility that owns the plants and plans to shift away from coal to wind and solar energy is questioning the findings. PacifiCorp says the study made several questionable assumptions, including about the costs of carbon capture.