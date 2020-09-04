Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS-SHOOTING SUSPECT

Suspect in shooting no stranger to protests, violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, was a regular at the demonstrations that have roiled the Northwest city for months. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was himself killed Thursday when he pulled a gun as federal agents confronted him near Lacey, Washington, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

PORTLAND-SUSPECT KILLED

Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect at arrest

LACEY, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed late Thursday as a fugitive task force tried to arrest him in Lacey, Washington. The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday that 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl was killed as a federal task force attempted an arrest. Authorities say Reinoehl was a suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was fatally shot Saturday night. Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady says four members of the task force fired their weapons, including members from local city police and county sheriff’s departments.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTION LAWSUIT

Seattle landlords sue gov., mayor over eviction moratoriums

SEATTLE (AP) — A small group of Seattle landlords is suing Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee over the constitutionality of city and state eviction moratoriums amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports the suit, filed Thursday comes just after the federal Centers for Disease Control initiated a nationwide eviction moratorium through the end of 2020. In Seattle, the moratorium was extended to December to protect people who can’t pay rent. The landlords are represented by Ethan Blevins who says the measure expects landlords to shoulder the burden of the pandemic rather than putting it on the public as a whole. A spokesperson for Inslee says he welcomes the court’s review of the measure.

ISOLATED TOWN-CANADIAN BORDER

Ferry service increased for isolated Point Roberts

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. (AP) — The Port of Bellingham is increasing temporary ferry service to the isolated enclave of Point Roberts, Washington. That community was largely cut off from the U.S. mainland when Canada and the U.S. closed their land border this spring to nonessential crossings to control the spread of the coronavirus. Beginning last week, the Port of Bellingham chartered a commercial eco-tour boat to offer once per week passenger-only service connecting Point Roberts to the border town of Blaine. Demand for seats from people marooned on the peninsula has far outstripped supply, said port executive director Rob Fix.

YAKIMA WILDFIRE

Fire near Yakima grows to 52,000 acres, threatens 900 homes

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire burning near Yakima has grown to an estimated 52,000 acres (81 square miles) and residents of about 900 homes are under evacuation orders. The Evans Canyon Fire, north of the town of Naches, has destroyed five homes. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that firefighters had been making progress and that the fire was 10% contained. The fire started Monday afternoon in the Wenas Valley and grew quickly in high winds. The 900 homes under evacuation orders are north of Naches and Selah. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon is closed. People are advised to use Interstate 82.

AP-US-TRUMP-CITIES

Trump threat to Democratic-led cities provokes outcry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump’s latest threat to cut federal dollars for certain big cities is aimed at spurring them to do more to quell violence, but local leaders are dismissing it as a political gimmick that’s unlikely to stand up in court if implemented. The president’s threat Wednesday resembles his previous effort to cut funding for sanctuary cities to force them to comply with more stringent immigration policies. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the effort to cut funding violated separation-of-powers provisions enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Nevertheless, the president’s threat did provoke outrage from Democratic leaders.

TODDLER-LAWNMOWER-FATAL

Toddler killed after falling off lawn mower

TOUTLE, Wash. (AP) — A two-year-old child was killed in a lawnmower accident in Cowlitz County, Washington. The child’s father was mowing the yard in Toutle with a zero-turn mower and had the child riding with him as he mowed. Deputies say the child fell forward off the mower and his father wasn’t able to catch him. The mower ran over the child before the father was able to stop. First responders said the child died immediately from traumatic injuries. The body was turned over to the coroner’s office. No other details have been released.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OVERSIGHT DIRECTOR

King County Council ousts law enforcement oversight director

SEATTLE (AP) — The Metropolitan King County Council has voted 5-4 to not extend the contract of the civilian director of the county’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight after praising her work but saying workplace issues have soured her time there. The Seattle Times reports the council voted this week to begin a national search to replace Deborah Jacobs, and appointed the office’s current deputy director, Adrienne Wat, as interim director. Jacobs has protested her removal as director during the search, saying normal procedure would have her continue in the role while a replacement is found. The decision to remove Jacobs came after an investigation found Jacobs had used inappropriate and discriminatory language and made some staff feel uncomfortable.

ATTORNEY GENERAL LAWSUIT-JUUL

Washington AG sues Juul, saying it targets minors

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against vaping giant Juul Labs, saying the nation’s largest e-cigarette company used young models, bright colors and candy-flavored vaping juice to lure in young users. The Seattle Times reports Ferguson says in the suit filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court that Juul intentionally aimed its products at young people. The suit says the company deceived consumers about the addictiveness of its vape products, failing for years to disclose the presence of nicotine. Juul stopped selling fruit and dessert flavors in October 2019. Juul did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE

Washington state to give $100 million in rental assistance

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state officials are providing nearly $100 million in rental assistance as a part of the federal coronavirus relief bill. The state Department of Commerce says its program focuses on preventing evictions by paying up to three months of rent to landlords of eligible participants. Gov. Jay Inslee signed off on the funding, which passes the state money through county governments. Ted Kelleher, a managing director at the Department of Commerce, says the county then contracts organizations that have a history of providing rental assistance. Kelleher told KING-TV that the $100 million in coronavirus aid bill funding will not be enough, but is a good start.