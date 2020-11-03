Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three members of Idaho’s U.S. congressional delegation are trying to keep their seats and voters will decide whether to change what the state Constitution says about legislative districts in Tuesday’s election. Also, Democrat and former state lawmaker Paulette Jordan is challenging longtime Idaho politician U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, a Republican, for his seat.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State offiials said the number of voting locations across Idaho is down about 15% from usual due to the coronavirus, but a huge surge in early voting has more than compensated. The secretry of state’s office said Monday nearly 500,000 of the state’s one million registered voters had already cast a ballot either by early voting or absentee ballots, which were still arriving. Some 300,000 people are expected to cast ballots Tuesday. The election arrives as coronavirus cases are surging in Idaho. The governor has ordered the state back into stage 3 restrictions to preserve hospital capacity as intertwined healthcare systems showed early signs of buckling.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say two teenagers from California have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal burglary stabbing of an older woman in Idaho last year. The Idaho State Journal reported that 19-year-old Dustin Garrett Alfaro and 18-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, both of Maryville, California, pleaded guilty on Friday in the death of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler inside her home in Pocatello in March 2019. Police said Koehler’s family members found her dead a day after the killing. Authorities say Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero were arrested a week later in California. Sentencing hearings are scheduled in January.

FILER, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Fish and Game officials say 96,000 juvenile steelhead at a southern Idaho hatchery have been killed to prevent a virus from spreading. Officials tell The Times-News in a story on Monday that the steelhead in the Magic Valley Fish Hatchery would have been released next spring into the Little Salmon River. Officials say there are 1.5 million fish at the hatchery, and losing 96,000 is not expected to have a significant impact. Officials say the fish had been shipped as eggs from Fish and Game’s Clearwater Fish Hatchery in northern Idaho, and might have already had the virus then.