Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley is running for reelection against Republican Jo Rae Perkins, who made national headlines this year for her support of the wide ranging and baseless QAnon internet conspiracy theory. Merkley, 64, considered running for president in 2020 but chose to run for reelection to the Senate instead. The Democrat was the only U.S. Senator to endorse Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries. Perkins, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, ran for the Senate in 2014 and for the U.S. House in 2016 and 2018.

UNDATED (AP) — Voters in Oregon are deciding two high-profile drug measures and a U.S. Senate race while people in Portland choose a mayor in a race that has drawn national attention amid ongoing protests in the state’s largest city.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officers have been ordered not to engage in crowd control enforcement more than one square block from a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon under a judge’s court order. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman issued the restrictions Monday for officers near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse after granting a preliminary injunction Friday. He found that federal officers’ actions have chilled First Amendment’s rights of free speech and right to assembly for plaintiffs who sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other federal law enforcement agencies. The judge underscored that federal agents “cannot individually target protesters in retaliation for their speech, anywhere or anytime.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Over the span of three days — Saturday, Sunday and Monday — officials from the Oregon Health Authority have reported more than 1,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. The rise in case numbers, transmission and positivity rate have been occurring in Oregon since mid-September. As of Monday, the state’s total COVID-19 case count, since the start of the pandemic, has reached 45,978. The death toll is 692. On Monday alone, the state reported 557 new cases and one death. Most of the cases, nearly 200, were in Multnomah — the state’s most populous county and home to Portland. Multnomah is one of four counties — the others being Lane, Malheur and Umatilla — that have been placed on the state’s County Watch List.