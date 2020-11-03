Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier are in tough reelection fights in Washington’s closely split 3rd and 8th Congressional Districts, while two Democrats are seeking an open seat in the 10th. Herrera Beutler faced a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in the state’s most expensive congressional race this year, a rematch of the 2018 election. Schrier was trying to retain her position as the only Democrat elected to represent the 8th District, but Republican Army veteran Jesse Jensen hopes to spoil those plans. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland and state Rep. Beth Doglio are the candidates in the 10th.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — With significantly more ballots already in hand at elections offices around the state compared to four years ago, Washington state is expected to have more robust election results to report Tuesday night. As of Monday night, nearly 73% of the state’s more than 4.8 million registered voters had already returned their ballot, compared to four years ago, when about 52% of voters had returned their ballots by the day before the election. But voters still have time to return their ballots: by mail, with an Election Day postmark, or dropped at one of more than 500 ballot drop boxes or voting centers around the state by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

UNDATED (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s attempt to win a third term and an effort to repeal a statewide sex-education requirement for public schools top Washington state’s general election ballot. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee is seeking a third term, something the state hasn’t seen an incumbent governor do in more than 40 years. He faces Republican Loren Culp, police chief of the small town of Republic, in Tuesday’s election.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — One day out from Election Day, nearly 73% of Washington state’s more than 4.8 million voters have already cast their votes. The secretary of state’s office reported that as of Monday night, 3,545,289 ballots have been returned. In 2016, about 52% of ballots had been returned by the night before the election. Election officials have been preparing for turnout of up to 90%, which would surpass the previous record of 84.6% in 2008.