Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will have some fondness for what happened in Week 8. The 37-27 win over division rival San Francisco may or may not play a major role in where the Seahawks season goes from here. But the message that came through is something he hopes is taken forward. No matter how many injuries or starters are missing, the Seahawks can still find ways to be successful even with the most unlikely of contributors. It still helps to have the likes of Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and Bobby Wagner, who all had big days in the win that improved Seattle to 6-1.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore has been suspended six games by the NFL for violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Moore will be eligible to return to the Seahawks’ roster following their Week 14 game against the New York Jets. He has appeared in all seven games this season and has eight total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. He’s also played significantly on special teams. The loss of Moore in Seattle’s defensive line rotation should be softened by the expected return of Rasheem Green from injury and the addition of Carlos Dunlap.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington coach Jimmy Lake is not sharing any information about the Huskies’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener against California. Lake says the decision will be known when the Huskies offense takes the field to face the Golden Bears. Graduate transfer Kevin Thomson has appeared to be the favorite because of his experience. But the Huskies say Jacob Sirmon, Ethan Garbers and Dylan Morris are all in the competition for the starting nod. Lake says it’s not out of the question that multiple QBs could play in the opener.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had minor surgery on her left ankle last week to remove some scar tissue that had formed. Ionescu missed most of her rookie season with the New York Liberty after suffering a Grade 3 sprain on that ankle in her third game as a pro. She avoided needing surgery to repair that injury, but had to do some clean up on it last week. Doctor Martin O’Malley of the Hospital of Special Surgery performed the surgery. Ionescu is expected to soon be cleared by the Liberty’s medical staff to return to physical activity.