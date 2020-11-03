AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Presidential election – Presidential election: President Donald Trump vs. 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden * President Trump is bidding for his second term in office and hoping to avoid becoming the first sitting president to lose an election since George H.W. Bush in 1992. Biden, who served as vice president to President Barack Obama from 2009-2017, turns 78 on 20 Nov and would be the oldest president in history if elected * Biden has consistently led in national polls, but the same was true in 2016 for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote by almost three million votes but lost the Electoral College to Trump by 304-227, with 270 needed for victory * Millions of people have already cast their ballots, through mail and in-person early voting * Key battleground states include Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, and North Carolina * Also, elections today for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 Senate seats (including special elections in Arizona and Georgia), and 11 state governors

Weblinks: http://www.fec.gov, https://twitter.com/FEC

Contacts: FEC press, press@fec.gov, 1 202 694 1220; EAC, HAVAinfo@eac.gov, 1 202 566 3100; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com; Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com;

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Idaho votes in presidential election – Idaho votes in presidential election, with candidates Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot * The state has four Electoral College votes * Republican candidates have carried the state in every election since 1968

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Idaho Secretary of State Election Division, elections@sos.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2852; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com; Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com;

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 03 U.S. Senate election in Idaho – U.S. Senate election in Idaho: Republican Jim Risch vs. Democrat Paulette Jordan * Incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Risch is seeking his third term in office * Paulette was the Democratic nominee for Governor of Idaho in the 2018 election against Lieutenant Governor Brad Little * One of 35 Senate elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Idaho Secretary of State Election Division, elections@sos.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2852; Jim Risch for Senate, info@SenatorRisch.com, 1 208 275 006, https://twitter.com/JimRisch; Paulette Jordan for Senate press, press@pauletteforsenate.com, 1 406 531 3113;

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Idaho 1st Congressional District election – Idaho 1st Congressional District election: Republican Russ Fulcher vs. Democrat Rudy Soto * Incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher is seeking his second term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Idaho Secretary of State Election Division, elections@sos.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2852; Russ Fulcher for Congress, info@russfulcher.com, 1 208 576 4624;

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Idaho 2nd Congressional District election – Idaho 2nd Congressional District election: Republican Michael Simpson vs. Democrat Aaron Swisher * Incumbent Republican Rep. Michael Simpson is seeking his 12th term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Idaho Secretary of State Election Division, elections@sos.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2852; Michael Simpson for Congress, luke@simpsonforcongress.com, 1 208 600 2516;

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Idaho votes on ballot measure – Idaho votes on ballot measure: Idaho Constitutional Amendment HJR 4, which states in the Idaho Constitution that there shall be 35 state legislative districts

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDSecOfState

Contacts: Idaho Secretary of State Election Division, elections@sos.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2852

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Idaho Governor Brad Little has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 04 Idaho Governor Brad Little has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 05 Idaho Governor Brad Little has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686