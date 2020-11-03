Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Senate contest, both House races on Idaho ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three members of Idaho’s U.S. congressional delegation are trying to keep their seats and voters will decide whether to change what the state Constitution says about legislative districts in Tuesday’s election. Also, Democrat and former state lawmaker Paulette Jordan is challenging longtime Idaho politician U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, a Republican, for his seat.

Officials: Early Idaho voting compensates for fewer polls

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State offiials said the number of voting locations across Idaho is down about 15% from usual due to the coronavirus, but a huge surge in early voting has more than compensated. The secretry of state’s office said Monday nearly 500,000 of the state’s one million registered voters had already cast a ballot either by early voting or absentee ballots, which were still arriving. Some 300,000 people are expected to cast ballots Tuesday. The election arrives as coronavirus cases are surging in Idaho. The governor has ordered the state back into stage 3 restrictions to preserve hospital capacity as intertwined healthcare systems showed early signs of buckling.

2 California teens plead guilty in 2019 death of Idaho woman

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say two teenagers from California have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal burglary stabbing of an older woman in Idaho last year. The Idaho State Journal reported that 19-year-old Dustin Garrett Alfaro and 18-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, both of Maryville, California, pleaded guilty on Friday in the death of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler inside her home in Pocatello in March 2019. Police said Koehler’s family members found her dead a day after the killing. Authorities say Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero were arrested a week later in California. Sentencing hearings are scheduled in January.

Nearly 100,000 hatchery steelhead killed to stop virus

FILER, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Fish and Game officials say 96,000 juvenile steelhead at a southern Idaho hatchery have been killed to prevent a virus from spreading. Officials tell The Times-News in a story on Monday that the steelhead in the Magic Valley Fish Hatchery would have been released next spring into the Little Salmon River. Officials say there are 1.5 million fish at the hatchery, and losing 96,000 is not expected to have a significant impact. Officials say the fish had been shipped as eggs from Fish and Game’s Clearwater Fish Hatchery in northern Idaho, and might have already had the virus then.

Federal agencies fall short of Trump forest protection goals

Federal agencies have fallen short of President Donald Trump’s goals for making forests and rangelands they oversee less vulnerable to wildfires. Trump set targets in 2018 for measures such as removing dead trees, underbrush and other potentially flammable materials. But government data shows the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Interior treated just over half of the area the president sought. It was only slightly better than their average annual performance over nearly two decades. Trump has blamed poor state forest management practices for the worsening problem of catastrophic fires in the U.S. West.

Information sought on Grand Teton wolf killing

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — The National Park Service says investigators want help from the public as they try to find out who shot and killed a wolf in Grand Teton National Park. Park officials say the body of the black-colored wolf was found near the Pilgrim Creek trailhead in the park on the morning of Oct. 26. Wolves haven’t been federally protected as an endangered species in Wyoming since 2017 but they retain certain protections under state law. Killing wildlife in a national park is punishable by a fine up to $5,000 and up to six months in prison.