Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Merkley, Perkins face off in Oregon Senate race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley is running for reelection against Republican Jo Rae Perkins, who made national headlines this year for her support of the wide ranging and baseless QAnon internet conspiracy theory. Merkley, 64, considered running for president in 2020 but chose to run for reelection to the Senate instead. The Democrat was the only U.S. Senator to endorse Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries. Perkins, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, ran for the Senate in 2014 and for the U.S. House in 2016 and 2018.

Drug measures, Senate race top Oregon’s ballot

Voters in Oregon are deciding two high-profile drug measures and a U.S. Senate race while people in Portland choose a mayor in a race that has drawn national attention amid ongoing protests in the state’s largest city.

Feds’ protest measures restricted to block around courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officers have been ordered not to engage in crowd control enforcement more than one square block from a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon under a judge’s court order. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman issued the restrictions Monday for officers near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse after granting a preliminary injunction Friday. He found that federal officers’ actions have chilled First Amendment’s rights of free speech and right to assembly for plaintiffs who sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other federal law enforcement agencies. The judge underscored that federal agents “cannot individually target protesters in retaliation for their speech, anywhere or anytime.”

Oregon records 1,600 COVID-19 cases over weekend and Monday

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Over the span of three days — Saturday, Sunday and Monday — officials from the Oregon Health Authority have reported more than 1,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. The rise in case numbers, transmission and positivity rate have been occurring in Oregon since mid-September. As of Monday, the state’s total COVID-19 case count, since the start of the pandemic, has reached 45,978. The death toll is 692. On Monday alone, the state reported 557 new cases and one death. Most of the cases, nearly 200, were in Multnomah — the state’s most populous county and home to Portland. Multnomah is one of four counties — the others being Lane, Malheur and Umatilla — that have been placed on the state’s County Watch List.

Oregon governor puts National Guard on standby for election

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has put the National Guard on standby for a 48-hour period around Election Day and used her executive authority to form a unified command of state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and Portland police to handle any protests. Portland has seen near nightly protests for five months. President Donald Trump’s call for a crackdown on demonstrations that often end in vandalism has brought right-wing groups to the city for “law and order” rallies. The unified command will begin at 5 p.m. Monday and end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Trump rally goers accused of intimidating Oregon voters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A coalition of rights groups told Oregon officials in a letter that they had received complaints on a hotline about people trying to use a ballot drop box being intiidated by supporters of President Trump who attended a nearby rally. It proved troubling for some voters and underscored the tensions ahead of Tuesday’s election. Organizers of the Patriotic Trump/Make Oregon Red Rally had obtained permits for the gathering at the park in Springfield and planned a vehicle parade. Lane County elections officials say they have received no complaints about voter intimidation at the rally.

Bodies of 2 men recovered from Mount Rainier

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Rangers at Mount Rainier National Park have recovered the bodies of two men from Tolmie Peak in the northwest corner of the park. Park officials say the bodies were discovered on Saturday by hikers. Officials say an investigation so far suggests the people died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in the previous few days. Officials say the men are ages 29 and 34, and neither are from Western Washington. Their names haven’t been released because officials are notifying relatives. The bodies were flown out by helicopter and turned over to the Pierce County Medical Examiner on Sunday.

Court reverses conviction in bludgeoning death of woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has tossed the conviction of a man who was 19 when prosecutors said he used a sledgehammer to bludgeon to death his cousin’s great-grandmother. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the high court last week reversed Micus Ward’s aggravated murder and murder convictions. The court found the prosecution didn’t prove that Ward made a “knowing, intelligent and voluntary” waiver of his right to refrain from self-incrimination when detectives interrogated him and prosecutors used his statements to incriminate him before a Washington County jury. Ward was sentenced in 2016 to life in prison for the 2013 killing of 71-year-old Jacqueline Bell. Ward’s case will be sent back to Washington County Circuit for a new trial.