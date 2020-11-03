Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Schrier, Herrera Beutler face tight reelection fights

SEATTLE (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier are in tough reelection fights in Washington’s closely split 3rd and 8th Congressional Districts, while two Democrats are seeking an open seat in the 10th. Herrera Beutler faced a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in the state’s most expensive congressional race this year, a rematch of the 2018 election. Schrier was trying to retain her position as the only Democrat elected to represent the 8th District, but Republican Army veteran Jesse Jensen hopes to spoil those plans. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland and state Rep. Beth Doglio are the candidates in the 10th.

Robust election night results expected due to early ballots

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — With significantly more ballots already in hand at elections offices around the state compared to four years ago, Washington state is expected to have more robust election results to report Tuesday night. As of Monday night, nearly 73% of the state’s more than 4.8 million registered voters had already returned their ballot, compared to four years ago, when about 52% of voters had returned their ballots by the day before the election. But voters still have time to return their ballots: by mail, with an Election Day postmark, or dropped at one of more than 500 ballot drop boxes or voting centers around the state by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Governor’s race, sex ed referendum top Washington ballot

Gov. Jay Inslee’s attempt to win a third term and an effort to repeal a statewide sex-education requirement for public schools top Washington state’s general election ballot. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee is seeking a third term, something the state hasn’t seen an incumbent governor do in more than 40 years. He faces Republican Loren Culp, police chief of the small town of Republic, in Tuesday’s election.

Ballot returns at nearly 73% in Washington with one day left

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — One day out from Election Day, nearly 73% of Washington state’s more than 4.8 million voters have already cast their votes. The secretary of state’s office reported that as of Monday night, 3,545,289 ballots have been returned. In 2016, about 52% of ballots had been returned by the night before the election. Election officials have been preparing for turnout of up to 90%, which would surpass the previous record of 84.6% in 2008.

Washington prosecutor, defender relationship imperils cases

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A relationship between a former prosecutor and a public defender could throw into question more than 300 cases in Washington. The Daily Herald reported former Marysville City Prosecutor Al Treacy and defense attorney Marne Whitney were often on opposite sides of cases while also in a sexual relationship. The relationship lasted from at least August 2019 to March 2020 without the knowledge of their respective supervisors and clients. Both attorneys left their positions in June. Treacy resigned from the city prosecutor’s office before any action was taken against him. Whitney was fired by city-contracted law firm Feldman & Lee.

Washington to manage wolves within borders after fed action

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington will take over management of most wolves within its borders early next year, after the U.S. government announced Thursday that gray wolves in the Lower 48 states would be delisted from the federal Endangered Species Act. The Department of Fish and Wildlife and Indian tribes have for years been managing a growing population of wolves in the eastern third of the state. The DFW often finds itself in the middle of conflicts between ranchers and environmentalists when wolves eat livestock.

Washington state salmon management challenged by anglers

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife has argued that a group run by a fishing guide has no legal standing after the group challenged the agency’s management of salmon in the region. The Skagit Valley Herald reported that the group named Fish Northwest claimed that the department failed to meet requirements set by a 1974 landmark decision mandating that state officials co-manage fishing areas with treaty tribes. Fish Northwest President Brett Rosson said the group filed the motion Oct. 5 to ensure anglers who do not have Native American fishing rights get a fair opportunity to fish in state waters.

Officer fatally shoots suspect in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Officials say an officer fatally shot a suspect in Puyallup. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. A Buckley police officer was attempting to make contact with a man wanted in a felony assault and felony harassment incident that happened earlier in the day in the city of Carbonado. The officer was being assisted by a Puyallup police officer and at least two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies. The officers encountered the man in the road near the residence and shots were fired. The officers and deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

Settlement in deadly crab boat sinking calls for over $9M

SEATTLE (AP) — The owners of a Seattle-managed crab boat have reached a settlement of more than $9 million with two survivors and the families of four crew members who died last year when the Scandies Rose went down in the Gulf of Alaska. The Seattle Times reported that attorney Michael Barcott, who is representing the owners, confirmed the settlement. Jerry Markham, an attorney for some of the families, said the state is expected to review the agreement and determine how the money will be divided up. The Scandies Rose went down Dec. 31 after it left Alaska to the Bering Sea to pursue cod and crab. An investigation is underway.

Bodies of 2 men recovered from Mount Rainier

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Rangers at Mount Rainier National Park have recovered the bodies of two men from Tolmie Peak in the northwest corner of the park. Park officials say the bodies were discovered on Saturday by hikers. Officials say an investigation so far suggests the people died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in the previous few days. Officials say the men are ages 29 and 34, and neither are from Western Washington. Their names haven’t been released because officials are notifying relatives. The bodies were flown out by helicopter and turned over to the Pierce County Medical Examiner on Sunday.