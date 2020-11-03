AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 03.

Tuesday, Nov. 03 8:30 AM Dem Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley vote in Milwaukie, OR – Democrats Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read, Secretary of State candidate Sehmia Fagan, state Sen. Rob Wagner, and state Rep. Barbara Smith Warner drop off their ballots in Milwaukie, OR

Location: Clackamas Community College – Harmony Community campus, 7738 SE Harmony Rd, Milwaukie, OR

Tuesday, Nov. 03 3:00 PM PETA protesters use a ‘pig’ to encourage voters to become vegan

Location: Green Zebra Grocery, 3011 N Lombard St, Portland, OR

Tuesday, Nov. 03 8:30 PM Multnomah County ballot measure 26-214 proponents hold media availability on election night – Multnomah County ballot measure 26-214 proponents Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson and David Douglas School Board Vice Chair Sahar Muranovic hold media availability on election night * Measure would establish ‘Preschool for All’ with a new high earners income tax

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Presidential election – Presidential election: President Donald Trump vs. 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden * President Trump is bidding for his second term in office and hoping to avoid becoming the first sitting president to lose an election since George H.W. Bush in 1992. Biden, who served as vice president to President Barack Obama from 2009-2017, turns 78 on 20 Nov and would be the oldest president in history if elected * Biden has consistently led in national polls, but the same was true in 2016 for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote by almost three million votes but lost the Electoral College to Trump by 304-227, with 270 needed for victory * Millions of people have already cast their ballots, through mail and in-person early voting * Key battleground states include Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, and North Carolina * Also, elections today for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 Senate seats (including special elections in Arizona and Georgia), and 11 state governors

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Oregon 1st Congressional District election – Oregon 1st Congressional District election: Democrat Suzanne Bonamici vs. Republican Christopher Christensen * Incumbent Rep. Bonamici is seeking a fifth term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Oregon 2nd Congressional District election – Oregon 2nd Congressional District election: Republican Cliff Bentz vs. Democrat Alex Spenser * Incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Walden is not running for reelection * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Oregon 3rd Congressional District election – Oregon 3rd Congressional District election: Democrat Earl Blumenauer vs. Republican Joanna Harbour * Incumbent Rep. Blumenauer is seeking a 13th term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Oregon 4th Congressional District election – Oregon 4th Congressional District election: Democrat Peter DeFazio vs. Republican Alek Skarlatos * Incumbent Rep. DeFazio is seeking an 18th term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Oregon 5th Congressional District election – Oregon 5th Congressional District election: Democrat Kurt Schrader vs. Republican Amy Ryan Courser * Incumbent Rep. Schrader is seeking a seventh term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Tuesday, Nov. 03 U.S. Senate election in Oregon – U.S. Senate election in Oregon: Democrat Jeff Merkley vs. Republican Jo Rae Perkins * Incumbent Sen. Merkley is seeking a second term in office

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Oregon votes in presidential election – Oregon votes in presidential election, with candidates Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot * The state has seven Electoral College votes * Between 1900 and 2016, Oregon has been carried by the Republican presidential candidate in 56.67% of elections and by the Democratic candidate in 43.33%

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Oregon votes on ballot measures – Oregon votes on ballot measures: Measure 107, which authorizes the legislature and local govts enact laws limiting campaign contributions and expenditures, requires the disclosure of contributions and expenditures, and requires that political advertisements disclose the people or entities that funded them; Measure 108, which increases cigarette tax from $1.33 per pack to $3.33 per pack and imposes on e-cigarettes at a rate of 65% of the wholesale price and directs the funding to Oregon Health Authority for medical and health programs; Measure 109, which legalizes psilocybin mushrooms for Oregon Psilocybin Services Program under the Oregon Health Authority; and Measure 110, which criminalizes possession of certain drugs and establishes a drug addiction treatment and recovery program funded by the state’s marijuana tax revenue

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Portland, OR, mayoral election – Portland, OR, mayoral election: Ted Wheeler vs. Sarah Iannarone * The election is nonpartisan * Incumbent Portland Mayor Wheeler is seeking a second term in office

