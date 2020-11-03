Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020 NEWS GUIDE OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in Oregon are deciding two high-profile drug measures and a U.S. Senate race while people in Portland choose a mayor in a race that has drawn national attention amid ongoing protests in the state’s largest city. Here’s a look at major races in the Oregon. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos.

ELECTION 2020 PORTLAND MAYOR

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Portland mayor will fight for a second term Tuesday in an election upended by the city’s sustained protests against racial injustice and police brutality and by the national attention from President Donald Trump and right-wing groups that support him. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 510 words. Will be updated. With AP photos.

ELECTION 2020 OREGON DRUGS

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon, the first state to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, could be the first state to do the same with hard drugs like heroin and methamphetamine, as well as legalize therapeutic use of psilocybin. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 350 words. Will be updated. With AP photos.

ELECTION 2020 SENATE OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley is running for reelection against Republican Jo Rae Perkins, who made national headlines this year for her support of the wide ranging and baseless QAnon internet conspiracy theory. By Sara Cline. SENT: 460 words. Will be updated. With AP photos.

NORTHWEST PROTESTS

SEATTLE — Officials throughout the Pacific Northwest were prepared for protests and potential unrest on Election Day. Developing.

ELECTION 2020 POLICE MISCONDUCT

SEATTLE — Law enforcement agencies in Washington state’s larger cities were prepared Tuesday to respond to unrest during the election while police misconduct investigators warned that they’ll be watching the officers to make sure they handle protesters appropriately. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 310 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC WASHINGTON STATE QUARTERBACK: Washington State names de Laura as starting QB for opener.

NIKE LAYOFFS: Nike says Oregon HQ layoffs will reach 700 by January.

