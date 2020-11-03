AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 03.

Tuesday, Nov. 03 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Patty Murray and Washington 3rd Congressional District candidate Carolyn Long on campaign trail – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray joins Washington 3rd Congressional District candidate Carolyn Long for a virtual ‘Get Out the Vote’ pone bank event with grassroots supporters and volunteers

Weblinks: http://www.pattymurray.com, https://twitter.com/MurrayCampaign

Contacts: Patty Murray for U.S. Senate, Press@PattyMurray.com

RSVP: To get Zoom link to join, press should RSVP to: Press@PattyMurray.com

Tuesday, Nov. 03 8:40 PM Dem Washington 3rd Congressional District candidate Carolyn Long delivers election night remarks – Democratic Washington 3rd Congressional District candidate Carolyn Long deliver remarks following release of first results via Facebook Live

Weblinks: https://www.electlong.com/, https://twitter.com/ElectLong

Contacts: Erin Schneider, Carolyn Long for Congress, erin@electlong.com, 1 360 584 0258

Between 8:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. PT *Please RSVP with name, media outlet, email, phone and additional media inquiries to Erin Schneider at erin@electlong.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Presidential election – Presidential election: President Donald Trump vs. 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden * President Trump is bidding for his second term in office and hoping to avoid becoming the first sitting president to lose an election since George H.W. Bush in 1992. Biden, who served as vice president to President Barack Obama from 2009-2017, turns 78 on 20 Nov and would be the oldest president in history if elected * Biden has consistently led in national polls, but the same was true in 2016 for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote by almost three million votes but lost the Electoral College to Trump by 304-227, with 270 needed for victory * Millions of people have already cast their ballots, through mail and in-person early voting * Key battleground states include Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, and North Carolina * Also, elections today for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 Senate seats (including special elections in Arizona and Georgia), and 11 state governors

Weblinks: http://www.fec.gov, https://twitter.com/FEC

Contacts: FEC press, press@fec.gov, 1 202 694 1220; EAC, HAVAinfo@eac.gov, 1 202 566 3100; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com; Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington 1st Congressional District election – Washington 1st Congressional District election: Democrat Suzan DelBene vs. Republican Jeffrey Beeler * Incumbent Rep. DelBene is seeking a fifth term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: Suzan DelBene for Congress, info@delbeneforcongress.com, 1 425 483 1500, https://twitter.com/SuzanDelBene; State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180; Jeffrey Beeler for Congress, beeler4congress@gmail.com, https://twitter.com/Beeler4Congress;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington 2nd Congressional District election – Washington 2nd Congressional District election: Democrat Rick Larsen vs. Timothy Hazelo * Incumbent Rep. Larsen is seeking a 10th term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: Rick Larsen for Congress, 1 425 259 1866, https://twitter.com/larsenrick; State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington 3rd Congressional District election – Washington 3rd Congressional District election: Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler vs. Democrat Carolyn Long * Incumbent Rep. Herrera Beutler is seeking a sixth term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: Jaime Herrera Beutler for Congress, info@votejaime.com, 1 360 597 3065, https://twitter.com/JaimeForUSRep; State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180; Carolyn Long for Congress, wyatt@electlong.com, 1 360 896 7146, https://twitter.com/ElectLong;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington 4th Congressional District election – Washington 4th Congressional District election: Republican Dan Newhouse vs. Democrat Doug McKinley * Incumbent Rep. Newhouse is seeking a fourth term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: Dan Newhouse for Congress, 1 509 452 3243; State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington 5th Congressional District election – Washington 5th Congressional District election: Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers vs. Democrat Dave Wilson * Incumbent Rep. McMorris Rodgers is seeking a ninth term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: Cathy McMorris Rodgers for Congress, info@cathyforcongress.com, 1 509 624 1199, https://twitter.com/teamcmr; State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington 6th Congressional District election – Washington 6th Congressional District election: Democrat Derek Kilmer vs. Republican Elizabeth Kreiselmaier * Incumbent Rep. Kilmer is seeking a fifth term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: Derek Kilmer for Congress, info@derekkilmer.com , 1 253 572 4355; State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington 7th Congressional District election – Washington 7th Congressional District election: Democrat Pramila Jayapal vs. Republican Craig Keller * Incumbent Rep. Jayapal is seeking a third term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: Craig Keller for Congress, info@Keller4America.us; State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180; Pramila Jayapal for Congress, info@pramilaforcongress.com, https://twitter.com/PramilaJayapal;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington 8th Congressional District election – Washington 8th Congressional District election: Democrat Kim Schrier vs. Republican Jesse Jensen * Incumbent Rep. Schrier is seeking a second term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180; Kim Schrier for Congress, info@drkimschrier.com, 1 425 395 4775 , https://twitter.com/DrKimSchrier;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington 9th Congressional District election – Washington 9th Congressional District election: Democrat Adam Smith vs. Republican Douglas Michael Basler * Incumbent Rep. Smith is seeking a 13th term in office * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: Adam Smith for Congress, info@electadamsmith.com, 1 253 572 6125, https://twitter.com/electadamsmith; State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington votes in presidential election – Washington votes in presidential election, with candidates Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot * Washington has 12 electoral votes * Washington was carried by the Democratic candidate in the eight elections between 1988 and 2016 and by the Republican candidate in the four elections between 1972 and 1984

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com; State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180; Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com;

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington 10th Congressional District election – Washington 10th Congressional District election: Democrat Beth Doglio vs. Democrat Marilyn Strickland * Incumbent Democratic Rep. Denny Heck is not seeking reelection, having launched a campaign for lieutenant governor * One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180

* One of 435 House elections in today’s general election

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington votes on ballot measures – Washington votes on ballot measures: Referendum 90, which repeals a bill on sexual health education in public schools; Advisory Vote 32, which advises the legislature to either repeal or maintain a retail sales tax on certain carryout bags; Advisory Vote 33, which advises the legislature to either repeal or maintain a tax on heavy equipment rentals; Advisory Vote 34, which advises the legislature to either repeal or maintain an increase of the business and occupation tax rate and reduce certain surcharges; Advisory Vote 35, which advises the legislature to either repeal or maintain an increase of the business and occupation tax on commercial airplane manufacturers; and Senate Joint Resolution 8212, which allows funds in the Family and Medical Leave Insurance Account and the Long-Term Care Services and Supports Trust Account to be invested

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Washington gubernatorial election – Washington gubernatorial election: Democrat Jay Inslee vs. Republican Loren Culp * Incumbent Democratic Governor Jay Inslee is seeking his third term in office * One of 11 gubernatorial elections in today’s general election

Weblinks: http://www.sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Nov. 03 Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Q3 2020 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings

Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Nov. 04 October Sales

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

Wednesday, Nov. 04 Expedia Group Inc: Q3 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 05 T-Mobile Q3 2020 earnings – T-Mobile Q3 2020 earnings, for the telecommunications company that merged with Sprint in April 2020

Weblinks: http://www.t-mobile.com/, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: T-Mobile US media relations, MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Nov. 05 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q3 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

Thursday, Nov. 05 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q3 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

Thursday, Nov. 05 Avalara Inc: Q3 2020 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

Thursday, Nov. 05 T-Mobile US Inc: Q3 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210