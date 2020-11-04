Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch has been reelected to Congress, defeating Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan. Risch, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has served in the Senate since 2008, when he was elected to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Larry Craig. An avid supporter of President Donald Trump, Risch was widely expected to win the race in the heavily conservative state of Idaho. Jordan, a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and a former state legislator, first gained national attention in 2018 when she unsuccessfully ran for Idaho governor against then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have retained their seats in Congress. Simpson will serve a 12th term representing the 2nd Congressional District in eastern Idaho after defeating Democrat Aaron Swisher on Tuesday. Fulcher will serve a second term representing the 1st Congressional District in western Idaho after defeating Democrat Rudy Soto. Republicans have long dominated red-state Idaho, where Simpson and Fulcher turned aside their challengers. Simpson has brought millions of federal dollars to the state for the Idaho National Laboratory, one of the nation’s primary nuclear research labs. Fulcher and Simpson have both voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds were marching in demonstrations in Portland, Oregon and in Seattle on Tuesday, Election, Day, and eight were arrested as authorities said they were prepared for unrest. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has the National Guard on standby as Oregon’s largest city has seen near nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Seattle police said eight people were arrested Tuesday night on charges of pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Protesters in both cities said they planned to keep marching for racial justice regardless of the presidential election outcome.