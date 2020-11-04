Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has become the first state to decriminalize hard drugs like heroin and methamphetamine and to legalize therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms, with two ballot measures passing by large margins Tuesday. Measure 110 would completely change how Oregon’s justice system treats those who are found with personal-use amounts of the hard drugs. Instead of going to trial and facing possible jail time, a person would have the option of paying a $100 fine or attending new “addiction recovery centers.” Ballot Measure 109 allows the manufacture and controlled, therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly called magic mushrooms.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrat U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has won the Oregon seat that he was first elected to in 2008. Merkley defeated Republican Jo Rae Perkins, who made national headlines this year for her support of the wide ranging and baseless QAnon internet conspiracy theory and “science denialism” during the pandemic. The incumbent’s win keeps Democrats holding both of the state’s Senate seats, the other Democrat being Sen. Ron Wyden.

UNDATED (AP) — Voters in Oregon have passed a measure legalizing controlled, therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as a measure decriminalizing possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD, oxycodone and some other drugs. They’ve also approved measures on cigarette taxes and political contributions. Voters also are deciding two high-profile drug measures and a U.S. Senate race while people in Portland choose a mayor in a race that has drawn national attention amid ongoing protests in the state’s largest city.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Portland mayor is fighting to win a second term in an election upended by the city’s sustained protests against racial injustice and police brutality. The unrest has also drawn national attention to race from President Donald Trump and right-wing groups that support him. Mayor Ted Wheeler, a career Democrat, faced a strong challenge from a candidate to his left who has never held elected office but who has capitalized on the fallout from the protests. Wheeler was leading in early returns late Tuesday but the contest with challenger Sarah Iannarone remained too close to call.