Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has become the first incumbent elected to a third term in Washington state in more than 40 years, beating Republican challenger Loren Culp. Inslee, who briefly ran for president last year, has been a frequent critic of Republican President Donald Trump, especially his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Culp, police chief of the small town of Republic, campaigned in part against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions like mandatory masks, saying they infringe on people’s constitutional rights. Governors in Washington state aren’t subject to term limits, though most haven’t served more than two terms.

SEATTLE (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier held early leads after tough reelection fights in Washington’s closely split 3rd and 8th Congressional Districts. Meanwhile former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland was poised to win an open seat over fellow Democrat Beth Doglio, a state representative, in the 10th. Herrera Beutler faced a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in the state’s most expensive congressional race this year, a rematch of the 2018 election. Schrier was trying to retain her position as the only Democrat elected to represent the 8th District. She faced a challenge from Republican Army veteran Jesse Jensen.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state voters approved a sex education referendum, allowing Democrats’ wide-ranging mandate for public schools to stand and take effect later this school year. Referendum 90 was Washington’s only statewide ballot measure in the November election and the nation’s first sex ed fight to be decided at the ballot. The passing vote upholds a state senate bill approved in March by Democrats without any Republican support, which quickly triggered immense backlash.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds were marching in demonstrations in Portland, Oregon and in Seattle on Tuesday, Election, Day, and eight were arrested as authorities said they were prepared for unrest. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has the National Guard on standby as Oregon’s largest city has seen near nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Seattle police said eight people were arrested Tuesday night on charges of pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Protesters in both cities said they planned to keep marching for racial justice regardless of the presidential election outcome.