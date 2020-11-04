ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Idaho Cash
01-18-23-30-32
(one, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $131,000Lotto America
11-12-32-49-50, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(eleven, twelve, thirty-two, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.05 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $142 millionPick 3 Day
9-4-0
(nine, four, zero)Pick 3 Night
5-3-3
(five, three, three)Powerball
23-32-33-45-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $137 millionWeekly Grand
09-13-17-21-27
(nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)