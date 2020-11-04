ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

01-18-23-30-32

(one, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $131,000

Lotto America

11-12-32-49-50, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(eleven, twelve, thirty-two, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.05 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

Pick 3 Day

9-4-0

(nine, four, zero)

Pick 3 Night

5-3-3

(five, three, three)

Powerball

23-32-33-45-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Weekly Grand

09-13-17-21-27

(nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)