Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch has been reelected to Congress, defeating Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan. Risch, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has served in the Senate since 2008, when he was elected to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Larry Craig. An avid supporter of President Donald Trump, Risch was widely expected to win the race in the heavily conservative state of Idaho. Jordan, a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and a former state legislator, first gained national attention in 2018 when she unsuccessfully ran for Idaho governor against then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have retained their seats in Congress. Simpson will serve a 12th term representing the 2nd Congressional District in eastern Idaho after defeating Democrat Aaron Swisher on Tuesday. Fulcher will serve a second term representing the 1st Congressional District in western Idaho after defeating Democrat Rudy Soto. Republicans have long dominated red-state Idaho, where Simpson and Fulcher turned aside their challengers. Simpson has brought millions of federal dollars to the state for the Idaho National Laboratory, one of the nation’s primary nuclear research labs. Fulcher and Simpson have both voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three members of Idaho’s U.S. congressional delegation kept their seats as voters decide whether to change what the state Constitution says about legislative districts. Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch has been reelected to Congress, defeating Democrat challenger Paulette Jordan. U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican, has retained his seat for a second term, defeating Democratic challenger Rudy Soto. And U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson also won, gaining a 12th term representing Idaho residents in the eastern-most half of the state. Simpson defeated Democrat Aaron Swisher for the second time on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds were marching in demonstrations in Portland, Oregon and in Seattle on Tuesday, Election, Day, and eight were arrested as authorities said they were prepared for unrest. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has the National Guard on standby as Oregon’s largest city has seen near nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Seattle police said eight people were arrested Tuesday night on charges of pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Protesters in both cities said they planned to keep marching for racial justice regardless of the presidential election outcome.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in Idaho. The Power County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Monday near Pocatello Regional Airport when an eastbound train struck a person on the tracks. The Idaho State Journal reports the person’s identity has not yet been released. Police say more information regarding the incident is expected to be released on Tuesday.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say two teenagers from California have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal burglary stabbing of an older woman in Idaho last year. The Idaho State Journal reported that 19-year-old Dustin Garrett Alfaro and 18-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, both of Maryville, California, pleaded guilty on Friday in the death of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler inside her home in Pocatello in March 2019. Police said Koehler’s family members found her dead a day after the killing. Authorities say Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero were arrested a week later in California. Sentencing hearings are scheduled in January.