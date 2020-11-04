Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports nearly 600 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 597 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The state has now surpassed 47,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is 705. In mid-October, the health authority released modeling that predicted if transmission continued at the current level at the time then by Nov. 5 the number of new daily infections would increase from 1,300 to 2,200 and that 570 cases would be diagnosed daily. So far, during the first four days of November, Oregon is averaging about 551 new cases a day. The most recent data available by the health authority shows that 181 Oregonians who tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized — a record number.

ELECTION 2020-OREGON-DRUGS

Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a first in the nation, Oregon has rejected charging drug users with criminal offenses, with voters passing a ballot measure that decriminalizes possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other hard drugs. The Drug Policy Alliance, which was behind the measure, says it is arguably the biggest blow to the war on drugs to date. The measure completely changes how Oregon’s justice system treats those who are found with personal-use amounts of the hard drugs. Instead of going to trial and facing possible jail time, a person would have the option of paying a $100 fine or attending new addiction recovery centers funded by tax revenue from Oregon’s marijuana industry.

ELECTION 2020-PORTLAND MAYOR

Portland, Oregon, mayor declares win after tight contest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, has declared victory after a bruising campaign that sandwiched him between a tough challenger to his political left and anger from moderate voters and business owners frustrated with five months of near-nightly protests that made the city a lightning rod for President Donald Trump. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday he had a clear mandate with more than 90% of the vote counted. If his lead holds, Wheeler would become the first mayor to win a second term in the notoriously hard-to-govern city in nearly 20 years. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner.

ELECTION 2020-PORTLAND PROTESTS

Oregon extends joint police command in election uncertainty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will keep state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers on the ground for two more days in Portland to handle protests amid uncertainty over the winner of the presidential election. Brown extended her executive order that established a unified command until 5 p.m. Friday. The Oregon National Guard is also on standby. People were protesting in Portland again Wednesday against President Donald Trump’s stated court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states. Several hundred people marched in Portland on Tuesday night, but no arrests were made.

CRIME SPREE-SENTENCING

Man sentenced to 15 years for crime spree

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in four separate cases. The most recent involved a shooting near Vancouver Lake that prompted a manhunt for days. Clark County Superior Court Judge Daniel Stahnke accepted the attorneys’ recommended sentence of 180 months for Brad Lee Reeves of Vancouver. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes and defense attorney James Sowder said the sentence was reached after lengthy negotiations. Reeves would have faced more time behind bars had he opted for a trial. Sowder said his client should receive more than two years of credit for time served.

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-OREGON

Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley wins US Senate reelection

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrat U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has won the Oregon seat that he was first elected to in 2008. Merkley defeated Republican Jo Rae Perkins, who made national headlines this year for her support of the wide ranging and baseless QAnon internet conspiracy theory and “science denialism” during the pandemic. The incumbent’s win keeps Democrats holding both of the state’s Senate seats, the other Democrat being Sen. Ron Wyden.

