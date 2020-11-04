Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Republicans poised to lose one of two statewide offices

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republicans only hold two statewide elected positions in Washington state, and could soon be down to just one. Incumbent Secretary of State Kim Wyman appeared to be holding off Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton in early returns but Treasurer Duane Davidson was far behind Democratic state Rep. Mike Pellicciotti. If re-elected to a third term, Wyman will continue a more than five-decade trend of Republicans holding that office. She is the fifth Republican to hold the office since 1965.

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-WASHINGTON

Strickland wins open 10th District U.S. House seat

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland won the open 10th U.S. House Distict seat in Washington, besting a fellow Democrat, while Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier held early leads after tough reelection fights in the 3rd and 8th districts. In the 10th District, which includes parts of Mason, Pierce and Thurston Counties, Strickland defeated state Rep. Beth Doglio, a fellow Democrat. They were fighting for the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, who stepped down from Congress but was seeking to be elected the state’s lieutenant governor.

ELECTION 2020-PORTLAND MAYOR

Portland, Oregon, mayor declares win after tight contest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, has declared victory after a bruising campaign that sandwiched him between a tough challenger to his political left and anger from moderate voters and business owners frustrated with five months of near-nightly protests that made the city a lightning rod for President Donald Trump. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday he had a clear mandate with more than 90% of the vote counted. If his lead holds, Wheeler would become the first mayor to win a second term in the notoriously hard-to-govern city in nearly 20 years. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner.

ELECTION 2020-PORTLAND PROTESTS

Oregon extends joint police command in election uncertainty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will keep state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers on the ground for two more days in Portland to handle protests amid uncertainty over the winner of the presidential election. Brown extended her executive order that established a unified command until 5 p.m. Friday. The Oregon National Guard is also on standby. People were protesting in Portland again Wednesday against President Donald Trump’s stated court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states. Several hundred people marched in Portland on Tuesday night, but no arrests were made.

CRIME SPREE-SENTENCING

Man sentenced to 15 years for crime spree

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in four separate cases. The most recent involved a shooting near Vancouver Lake that prompted a manhunt for days. Clark County Superior Court Judge Daniel Stahnke accepted the attorneys’ recommended sentence of 180 months for Brad Lee Reeves of Vancouver. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes and defense attorney James Sowder said the sentence was reached after lengthy negotiations. Reeves would have faced more time behind bars had he opted for a trial. Sowder said his client should receive more than two years of credit for time served.

FISHING BOAT-DEATH

Fisherman dies in Alaska after fall from boat, police say

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man has died after falling from his fishing boat into an Alaska harbor. The Bellingham Herald reports that 65-year-old Ronald Cameron drowned on Monday in a harbor in Sitka after trying to tie up his Washington state-based 75-foot boat in stiff winds. Sitka police say they received a report on Monday of a person floating face down in the water. Police say they found Cameron’s body and emergency workers pulled him out of the water. Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sitka Police Department says in a statement that no foul play suspected in the death.

ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR-WASHINGTON

Jay Inslee wins 3rd term as Washington governor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has become the first incumbent elected to a third term in Washington state in more than 40 years, beating Republican challenger Loren Culp. Inslee, who briefly ran for president last year, has been a frequent critic of Republican President Donald Trump, especially his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Culp, police chief of the small town of Republic, campaigned in part against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions like mandatory masks, saying they infringe on people’s constitutional rights. Governors in Washington state aren’t subject to term limits, though most haven’t served more than two terms.

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-WASHINGTON

Schrier, Herrera Beutler hold early leads in House races

SEATTLE (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier held early leads after tough reelection fights in Washington’s closely split 3rd and 8th Congressional Districts. Meanwhile former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland was poised to win an open seat over fellow Democrat Beth Doglio, a state representative, in the 10th. Herrera Beutler faced a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in the state’s most expensive congressional race this year, a rematch of the 2018 election. Schrier was trying to retain her position as the only Democrat elected to represent the 8th District. She faced a challenge from Republican Army veteran Jesse Jensen.

ELECTION 2020-REFERENDUM 90-WASHINGTON

Washington passes 1st voter-approved sex ed mandate in US

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state voters approved a sex education referendum, allowing Democrats’ wide-ranging mandate for public schools to stand and take effect later this school year. Referendum 90 was Washington’s only statewide ballot measure in the November election and the nation’s first sex ed fight to be decided at the ballot. The passing vote upholds a state senate bill approved in March by Democrats without any Republican support, which quickly triggered immense backlash.

NORTHWEST PROTESTS

8 arrested in Pacific Northwest Election Day protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds were marching in demonstrations in Portland, Oregon and in Seattle on Tuesday, Election, Day, and eight were arrested as authorities said they were prepared for unrest. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has the National Guard on standby as Oregon’s largest city has seen near nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Seattle police said eight people were arrested Tuesday night on charges of pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Protesters in both cities said they planned to keep marching for racial justice regardless of the presidential election outcome.