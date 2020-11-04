OR Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lucky Lines

04-07-09-16-20-21-28-31

(four, seven, nine, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

Megabucks

14-32-37-38-39-44

(fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

Pick 4 10PM

9-5-0-5

(nine, five, zero, five)

Pick 4 1PM

1-6-2-8

(one, six, two, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

5-4-8-3

(five, four, eight, three)

Pick 4 7PM

2-9-0-1

(two, nine, zero, one)

Powerball

23-32-33-45-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Win for Life

04-31-38-59

(four, thirty-one, thirty-eight, fifty-nine)