BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:25 p.m.

FARMWORKER OVERTIME

SEATTLE – A divided Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday the state’s dairy workers are entitled to overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours a week, a decision expected to apply to the rest of the agriculture industry. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 80 words.

ELECTION 2020 COLORADO WOLVES

Two groups opposing a Colorado ballot initiative to reintroduce the gray wolf into the state conceded the race Thursday, even though the race is too early to call because thousands of ballots are still uncounted. By James Anderson. SENT: 420 words.

ELECTION 2020 PROTESTS

Police arrested dozens of people in Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon overnight during protests demanding a tally of all votes in the US election, and smaller groups backing President Donald Trump returned to tabulation sites in closely contested states to insist counting be halted. By Martha Bellisle and Adam Geller. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos.

VENTILATORS KOKOMO

KOKOMO, Ind. — Ventec Life Systems will stop producing medical breathing machines in Kokomo by the end of the month, the company’s CEO has told employees. Kiple said the company was confident its headquarters in Bothell, Washington, could meet current demand for ventilators. SENT: 250 words.

SPORTS

FBC VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The season opener scheduled for Saturday between California and Washington was canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players. SENT: 930 words.

FBC WASHINGTON ST OREGON ST PREVIEW

Washington State officially bids goodbye to the Air Raid and ushers in the run-and-shoot when the Cougars open the season at Oregon State on Saturday night. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

BBO—BASEBALL DIGEST ROOKIE AWARDS: Baseball Digest picks Cronenworth, Lewis as rookies of year. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

