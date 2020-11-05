Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot was declared in Portland, Oregon, and protesters took to the streets in Seattle as people demand that every vote in Tuesday’s election be counted. Hundreds of people were protesting in both cities against President Donald Trump’s court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter around 7 p.m. that the National Guard was activated in Portland in response to protesters smashing windows at businesses. The sheriff’s office said widespread damage had occurred and one person was arrested.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 597 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The state has now surpassed 47,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is 705. In mid-October, the health authority released modeling that predicted if transmission continued at the current level at the time then by Nov. 5 the number of new daily infections would increase from 1,300 to 2,200 and that 570 cases would be diagnosed daily. So far, during the first four days of November, Oregon is averaging about 551 new cases a day. The most recent data available by the health authority shows that 181 Oregonians who tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized — a record number.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a first in the nation, Oregon has rejected charging drug users with criminal offenses, with voters passing a ballot measure that decriminalizes possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other hard drugs. The Drug Policy Alliance, which was behind the measure, said it is arguably the biggest blow to the war on drugs to date. The measure completely changes how Oregon’s justice system treats those who are found with personal-use amounts of the hard drugs. Instead of going to trial and facing possible jail time, a person would have the option of paying a $100 fine or attending new addiction recovery centers funded by tax revenue from Oregon’s marijuana industry.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, has declared victory after a bruising campaign that sandwiched him between a tough challenger to his political left and anger from moderate voters and business owners frustrated with five months of near-nightly protests that made the city a lightning rod for President Donald Trump. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday he had a clear mandate with more than 90% of the vote counted. If his lead holds, Wheeler would become the first mayor to win a second term in the notoriously hard-to-govern city in nearly 20 years. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner.