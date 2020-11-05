Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s schools chief was reelected with a comfortable lead after Democrats hit the panic button late in the campaign over the nonpartisan but sharprace. Chris Reykdal, the incumbent state superintendent of public instruction, won another four-year term in the November election, winning 56.68% of the vote over challenger Maia Espinoza. Reykdal, 48, of Tumwater, campaigned on his experience as a longtime educator and state legislator to be the steadying force needed to help the state’s nearly 300 public school districts navigate the public health crisis that’s prompted most schools to go online for the foreseeable future.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republicans have lost one of the two statewide elected positions they held in Washington state. Incumbent Secretary of State Kim Wyman was holding off Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton with more than 52% of the vote, but Treasurer Duane Davidson lost to his Democratic challenger, state Rep. Mike Pellicciotti. If re-elected to a third term, Wyman would continue a more than five-decade trend of Republicans holding that office. She is the fifth Republican to hold the office since 1965. And with Democrats appearing to reclaim the secretary of state’s office in Oregon in Tuesday’s election, Wyman would be the only Republican statewide elected official on the West Coast of the contiguous U.S.

SEATTLE (AP) — Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler appears headed for a sixth term in Congress after her Democratic opponent, Carolyn Long, conceded in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Long issued the concession Wednesday evening though The Associated Press has not called the race. Elsewhere former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland won the open 10th U.S. House District seat, besting a fellow Democrat to become the first Black representative from the state. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier was leading in her bid for a second term in the 8th District.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot was declared in Portland, Oregon, and protesters took to the streets in Seattle as people demand that every vote in Tuesday’s election be counted. Hundreds of people were protesting in both cities against President Donald Trump’s court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter around 7 p.m. that the National Guard was activated in Portland in response to protesters smashing windows at businesses. The sheriff’s office said widespread damage had occurred and one person was arrested.