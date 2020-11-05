Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California’s season-opening game Saturday night against Washington is in jeopardy following a positive coronavirus test on the Golden Bears that has caused what coach Justin Wilcox said is a “significant” number of players needing contact tracing. That meant practice was limited because of the players sidelined. The player who tested positive is asymptomatic. Wilcox said Cal’s athletic department was in contact with Washington officials about the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. PST kickoff Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored in the 78th minute, but the LA Galaxy were eliminated from playoff contention in the Western Conference by a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders. Raúl Ruidíaz’s 11th goal of the season was the equalizer in the third minute of injury time for the defending MLS Cup champion Sounders, who have won just once in their last six games while falling out of the top spot in the Western Conference.

PORTLAND, Ore. . (AP) — Kellyn Acosta scored in the 83rd minute and the Colorado Rapids clinched a playoff spot with a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night. The Rapids had five games called off this season because of coronavirus cases. But instead of total points, Major League Soccer decided to use points per game for playoff position, boosting Colorado’s chances with fewer games played. Portland has allowed 14 goals in the final 15 minutes of its games this season.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap cleared COVID-19 protocols and had his first practice with the Seattle Seahawks following his trade from Cincinnati. Dunlap hopes he can be the missing piece that will turn the Seahawks from having the best record in the NFC to possibly being Super Bowl favorites. Dunlap should help a pass rush that ranks in the bottom third of the league with 12 sacks. Dunlap spent 11 seasons with the Bengals but said his time was up and the chance to join a contender is a great opportunity at this point of his career.