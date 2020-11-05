Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho students have until Friday to seek emergency funds

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho education officials say so many people have applied for federal emergency money intended to help children learn during the coronavirus pandemic that they’ll stop taking new applications after Friday. The Strong Families, Strong Students program will provide up to $1,500 per child — with a per-family maximum of $3,500 — to about 30,000 kids who need assistance purchasing educational materials, computers or other services. The Idaho State Board of Education says so far the state has received more than 31,000 applications for nearly 79,000 students seeking the funds. The money will be distributed based on economic need and when the applications are submitted.

Idaho voters OK amendment setting 35 legislative districts

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three members of Idaho’s U.S. congressional delegation kept their seats and voters permanently set the number of Idaho’s legislative districts at 35. Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch has been reelected to Congress, defeating Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan. U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican, has retained his seat for a second term, defeating Democratic challenger Rudy Soto. And U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson also won, gaining a 12th term representing Idaho residents in the eastern-most half of the state. Simpson defeated Democrat Aaron Swisher for the second time on Tuesday.

The Latest: Republican Jim Risch retains Idaho Senate seat

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch has been reelected to Congress, defeating Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan. Risch, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has served in the Senate since 2008, when he was elected to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Larry Craig. An avid supporter of President Donald Trump, Risch was widely expected to win the race in the heavily conservative state of Idaho. Jordan, a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and a former state legislator, first gained national attention in 2018 when she unsuccessfully ran for Idaho governor against then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

Simpson, Fulcher retain Idaho House seats

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have retained their seats in Congress. Simpson will serve a 12th term representing the 2nd Congressional District in eastern Idaho after defeating Democrat Aaron Swisher on Tuesday. Fulcher will serve a second term representing the 1st Congressional District in western Idaho after defeating Democrat Rudy Soto. Republicans have long dominated red-state Idaho, where Simpson and Fulcher turned aside their challengers. Simpson has brought millions of federal dollars to the state for the Idaho National Laboratory, one of the nation’s primary nuclear research labs. Fulcher and Simpson have both voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Long-term care facilities in Idaho launch pen pal programs

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — Administrators at nursing homes and assisted living centers in Idaho have started pen pal programs for their residents to safely interact with others during the coronavirus pandemic. The Post Register reported that Madison Carriage Cove Activities Director Emily Spencer collected the names of residents who were interested and put out a Facebook call asking people to write them. Spencer says five residents had signed up for the program in late August, including 63-year-old Loretta Byington, who moved into the nursing home last summer. Byington has said the letters from her seven pen pals have helped and made her hopeful. The pen pal programs are now spreading throughout the region.

Republican rout caps decade-long Montana political shift

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Election Day left no doubt: Republicans now run Montana. Democrats stood firmly atop Montana’s political scene just a short decade ago with control of the governor’s mansion, both U.S. Senate seats and every other statewide post but one. As of Wednesday, Sen. Jon Tester is the last Democrat of the bunch still standing. The Republicans’ Election Day rout of Democrats is likely to cement GOP power in Montana for years to come. Tuesday’s GOP sweep was decisive: Gov-elect Greg Gianforte beat Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney while Gianforte’s friend and former employee, Sen. Steve Daines, won another six-year term over Gov. Steve Bullock.