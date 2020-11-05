Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-STATE SUPERINTENDENT-WASHINGTON

Incumbent wins Washington state’s superintendent race

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s schools chief was reelected with a comfortable lead after Democrats hit the panic button late in the campaign over the nonpartisan but sharprace. Chris Reykdal, the incumbent state superintendent of public instruction, won another four-year term in the November election, winning 56.68% of the vote over challenger Maia Espinoza. Reykdal, 48, of Tumwater, campaigned on his experience as a longtime educator and state legislator to be the steadying force needed to help the state’s nearly 300 public school districts navigate the public health crisis that’s prompted most schools to go online for the foreseeable future.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Republicans lose one of two statewide elected offices

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republicans have lost one of the two statewide elected positions they held in Washington state. Incumbent Secretary of State Kim Wyman was holding off Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton with more than 52% of the vote, but Treasurer Duane Davidson lost to his Democratic challenger, state Rep. Mike Pellicciotti. If re-elected to a third term, Wyman would continue a more than five-decade trend of Republicans holding that office. She is the fifth Republican to hold the office since 1965. And with Democrats appearing to reclaim the secretary of state’s office in Oregon in Tuesday’s election, Wyman would be the only Republican statewide elected official on the West Coast of the contiguous U.S.

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-WASHINGTON

Strickland wins 10th District seat; Long concedes in 3rd

SEATTLE (AP) — Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler appears headed for a sixth term in Congress after her Democratic opponent, Carolyn Long, conceded in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Long issued the concession Wednesday evening though The Associated Press has not called the race. Elsewhere former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland won the open 10th U.S. House District seat, besting a fellow Democrat to become the first Black representative from the state. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier was leading in her bid for a second term in the 8th District.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Riot declared in Portland as protesters smash windows

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot was declared in Portland, Oregon, and protesters took to the streets in Seattle as people demand that every vote in Tuesday’s election be counted. Hundreds of people were protesting in both cities against President Donald Trump’s court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter around 7 p.m. that the National Guard was activated in Portland in response to protesters smashing windows at businesses. The sheriff’s office said widespread damage had occurred and one person was arrested.

ELECTION 2020-PORTLAND MAYOR

Portland, Oregon, mayor declares win after tight contest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, has declared victory after a bruising campaign that sandwiched him between a tough challenger to his political left and anger from moderate voters and business owners frustrated with five months of near-nightly protests that made the city a lightning rod for President Donald Trump. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday he had a clear mandate with more than 90% of the vote counted. If his lead holds, Wheeler would become the first mayor to win a second term in the notoriously hard-to-govern city in nearly 20 years. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner.

CRIME SPREE-SENTENCING

Man sentenced to 15 years for crime spree

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in four separate cases. The most recent involved a shooting near Vancouver Lake that prompted a manhunt for days. Clark County Superior Court Judge Daniel Stahnke accepted the attorneys’ recommended sentence of 180 months for Brad Lee Reeves of Vancouver. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes and defense attorney James Sowder said the sentence was reached after lengthy negotiations. Reeves would have faced more time behind bars had he opted for a trial. Sowder said his client should receive more than two years of credit for time served.

FISHING BOAT-DEATH

Fisherman dies in Alaska after fall from boat, police say

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man has died after falling from his fishing boat into an Alaska harbor. The Bellingham Herald reports that 65-year-old Ronald Cameron drowned on Monday in a harbor in Sitka after trying to tie up his Washington state-based 75-foot boat in stiff winds. Sitka police say they received a report on Monday of a person floating face down in the water. Police say they found Cameron’s body and emergency workers pulled him out of the water. Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sitka Police Department says in a statement that no foul play suspected in the death.

ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR-WASHINGTON

Jay Inslee wins 3rd term as Washington governor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has become the first incumbent elected to a third term in Washington state in more than 40 years, beating Republican challenger Loren Culp. Inslee, who briefly ran for president last year, has been a frequent critic of Republican President Donald Trump, especially his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Culp, police chief of the small town of Republic, campaigned in part against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions like mandatory masks, saying they infringe on people’s constitutional rights. Governors in Washington state aren’t subject to term limits, though most haven’t served more than two terms.

ELECTION 2020-REFERENDUM 90-WASHINGTON

Washington passes 1st voter-approved sex ed mandate in US

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state voters approved a sex education referendum, allowing Democrats’ wide-ranging mandate for public schools to stand and take effect later this school year. Referendum 90 was Washington’s only statewide ballot measure in the November election and the nation’s first sex ed fight to be decided at the ballot. The passing vote upholds a state senate bill approved in March by Democrats without any Republican support, which quickly triggered immense backlash.