NLight: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $59 million to $65 million.

NLight shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.23, a climb of 58% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LASR