AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky Lines

01-07-11-13-20-23-26-29

(one, seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $14,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

Pick 4 1PM

6-1-9-1

(six, one, nine, one)

Pick 4 4PM

8-7-9-2

(eight, seven, nine, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $149 million