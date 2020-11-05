Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE – A divided Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday the state’s dairy workers are entitled to overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours a week, a decision expected to apply to the rest of the agriculture industry. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 80 words.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 805 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, shattering the state’s previous daily record of 600. By Sara Cline. SENT: 440 words.

Police arrested dozens of people in Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon overnight during protests demanding a tally of all votes in the US election, and smaller groups backing President Donald Trump returned to tabulation sites in closely contested states to insist counting be halted. By Martha Bellisle and Adam Geller. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos.

Midway through her freshman season at Oregon State, Kyla Waiters locked herself in the bathroom, and a concerned teacher’s assistant called 911. “I just thought I didn’t want to live anymore,” Waiters said. SENT: 1740 words.

Washington State officially bids goodbye to the Air Raid and ushers in the run-and-shoot when the Cougars open the season at Oregon State on Saturday night. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

It’s Tyler Shough’s show now. Presumably. The No. 12 Oregon Ducks open the season at home against Stanford on Saturday with a new quarterback after record-breaker Justin Herbert graduated to the NFL. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 750 words. With AP photos.

The list of “Throwin’ Samoans” continues to grow — with no end in sight. SENT: 900 words.

