US Ecology: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $6.3 million.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The radioactive and hazardous waste services company posted revenue of $238.1 million in the period.

US Ecology shares have decreased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.32, a decrease of 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECOL