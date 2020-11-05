WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

3-4-3

(three, four, three)

Hit 5

01-03-17-19-27

(one, three, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

Keno

05-06-07-09-10-16-23-25-32-36-40-56-58-65-66-71-72-74-75-78

(five, six, seven, nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

Match 4

01-02-09-18

(one, two, nine, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $149 million