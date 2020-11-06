BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:15 p.m.

SEATTLE POLICE INVESTIGATION

SEATTLE — Seattle’s police oversight board said Friday it will investigate the arrest of a protester who was seriously injured during an arrest this week. SENT: 370 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Following a record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, officials on Friday announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities. By Sara Cline. SENT: 550 words.

PORTLAND COMMISSIONER’S HOME

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in Portland threw flares and paint-filled balloons at the house of a city commissioner for Oregon’s largest city after he cast the deciding vote against cutting $18 million from city’s police budget, authorities said. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKL WNBA PLAYERS FREEZING EGGS

Sue Bird says she was one of many working women intimidated by the process of freezing their eggs, nearly paralyzed by the stigma so long associated with the decision. That changed in 2019 for the WNBA champion. At age 40, Bird decided it was time. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 1020 words.

SOC MLS DECISION DAY

For the first time since 2016, the Colorado Rapids are in the MLS playoffs. And they made it to the postseason even after missing five games because of a coronavirus outbreak. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 660 words. With AP photos.

FBN SEAHAWKS INJURIES

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without their top two running backs for the second straight week. By Tim Booth. SENT: 380 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Arizona-Utah canceled, Pac-12 down to 4 games to open season.

IN BRIEF

SPOKANE HEALTH OFFICER: Spokane board fires chief health officer during pandemic.

POLICE CUSTODY DEATH INVESTIGATIONS: King County voters approve changes to police death inquests.

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR CHIEF OF STAFF: Washington governor announces new chief of staff.

TROOPER HIGHWAY COLLISION: 2 Washington state troopers injured in crash scene response

INSIDER TRADING GUILTY PLEA: Washington man admits to insider trading of Amazon stock.