Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state panel of medical experts are asking Idaho’s governor for a statewide mask mandate, hospitals are running out of space for COVID-19 patients and the week has been marked with record numbers of new cases and deaths. Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that so far, at least 671 Idaho residents have died from the coronavirus, and more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported both Wednesday and Thursday. More than 69,500 Idaho residents have been confirmed to have the illness since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, Idaho health officials have reported the first two flu deaths of the season, in older residents who also had COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho’s unemployment claims climbed slightly, with 3,919 people filing for new unemployment benefits during the last week of October — about 57 more than the previous week. The Idaho Department of Labor said continued claims for benefits also ticked up slightly for the first time since early May, increasing by 1% in the week ending Oct. 31. More than 8,100 people requested continued unemployment benefits in the last week of October, compared to nearly 72,000 at the start of May. October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate wasn’t available yet, but September’s adjusted rate for Idaho was 6.1%.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Cooking chickens in a Yellowstone hot spring has landed three people in hot water. Yellowstone officials say a park ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. Court documents show that Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Dallas Roberts, of West Valley City, Utah, were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees for the Aug. 7, incident. Eric Romriell, of Idaho Falls, paid $1,250 in fines and fees. They’re banned from Yellowstone for two years. Reached Thursday, Eric Roberts offered an explanation: “Make dinner,” he said.