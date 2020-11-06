Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has won a sixth term in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Herrera Beutler fended off a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in a rematch of the 2018 election. Long conceded the race on Wednesday, and The Associated Press called it Thursday, with Herrera Beutler leading by about 10 percentage points. It was the state’s most expensive congressional race. The campaign focused on policy differences that mirrored those between Republicans and Democrats nationally _ over health care, climate change, taxes and police reform, among other issues.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City commissioners in Portland, Oregon have rejected a budget amendment that would have slashed another $18 million from the Portland Police Bureau and shifted the money to the city’s pandemic response. The commission voted in June to cut nearly $16 million from the police — eliminating school resource officers, transit police and a gun violence reduction unit — and the force has also suffered pandemic-related budget cuts. Mayor Ted Wheeler, who won a second term on Tuesday, said he was committed to holding police accountable and to racial justice but couldn’t support an amendment that would require layoffs.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 805 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, shattering the state’s previous daily record of 600. Officials described the increased spread of COVID-19 in the state as “unprecedented” and occurring “more rapidly” than they had hoped. In addition, health officials said the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests last week was 8.5%. Officials said that these increase in numbers leads them to believe “the increased spread is driven through small informal gatherings and not due to large workplace or other outbreaks.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man was indicted after authorities said he supported the Islamic State group by distributing articles on how to kill and maim with a knife and encouraging readers to carry out attacks. Hawazen Sameer Mothafar appeared in federal court in Portland on charges of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization and providing such support, Mothafar, who has physical disabilities and uses a wheelchair, was released on condition that he limit travel and the use of electronic devices. The federal public defender appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.