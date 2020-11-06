Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Secretary of State Kim Wyman has been reelected to a third term, continuing a more than five-decade trend of Republicans holding that office. Wyman is the fifth Republican to hold the office since 1965. She was one of just three statewide elected Republicans on the West Coast of the contiguous U.S. before the election, now she is the only one. Wyman previously served as the Thurston County auditor and the county’s elections director. She defeated Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton, who is leaving the Legislature at the end of the year after serving four terms.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has won a sixth term in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Herrera Beutler fended off a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in a rematch of the 2018 election. Long conceded the race on Wednesday, and The Associated Press called it Thursday, with Herrera Beutler leading by about 10 percentage points. It was the state’s most expensive congressional race. The campaign focused on policy differences that mirrored those between Republicans and Democrats nationally _ over health care, climate change, taxes and police reform, among other issues.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Justice Steven González has been elected as the next chief justice of the Washington state Supreme Court. González was elected by his colleagues on Thursday. He will succeed current Chief Justice Debra Stephens, who will continue to serve as a justice on the nine-member court following her re-election this week. Stephens was elected as chief justice last November to serve out the remainder of the term of former Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst. The chief justice presides over the court’s public hearings, serves as the administrative head of the state’s judicial branch, and is the court’s main spokesperson.

SEATTLE (AP) — A divided Washington Supreme Court says the state’s dairy workers are entitled to overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours a week. The 5-4 ruling Thursday extends overtime protections for the first time into Washington state’s agriculture sector, and its reasoning is expected to apply to other farmworkers as well. For the past 60 years, state law has exempted farmworkers from classes of workers who are entitled to overtime, but the court found that unconstitutional as applied in the dairy industry. Dairies say it will mean vastly increased labor costs and could prompt more to turn to robotics.