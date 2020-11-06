Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson doesn’t see anything different in how Russell Wilson is commanding the Seattle Seahawks’ offense this season. Jefferson spent the previous four seasons in Seattle and had an up-close experience of Wilson’s dynamic abilities. The quarterback prepares to make his first trip to Buffalo this weekend when the AFC East-leading Bills prepare to host the NFC West-leading Seahawks. Wilson has thrust himself in the mid-season NFL MVP conversation with a league-leading 26 touchdowns passing and overseeing an offense scoring a league-best 34-plus points per outing.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Second-year Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is making a name for himself and quickly moving into the conversation as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He’s coming off the best game of his young career with 12 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns last week against San Francisco. Metcalf is tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions with seven. He’s second in yards per reception at 18.9 and fourth in yards receiving 622. He’s already caught two game-winning TD passes and may have created the highlight of the year when he chased down Arizona’s Budda Baker on an interception return.

UNDATED (AP) — More Oregon State players have reached out to The Associated Press to describe abusive practices by the volleyball team’s coaching staff. One of the players, Kyla Waiters, is the second to tell AP she contemplated suicide because of her experience on the volleyball team. Waiters says coach Mark Barnard fosters an environment that pits players against each other and pushes them to practice and play while injured. In a conversation she recorded and provide to AP, Barnard is heard urging Waiters to leave the program because he’s shopping her scholarship elsewhere. Waiters is one of 11 players to quit or transfer from Oregon State since 2016. School officials say they follow NCAA rules regarding scholarships and provide mental-health counseling to all students.

UNDATED (AP) — The No. 12 Oregon Ducks open the season at home against Stanford on Saturday with a new quarterback after record-breaker Justin Herbert graduated to the NFL. Tyler Shough is embarking on his sophomore season after throwing for 144 yards and three touchdowns as Herbert’s backup last season. But Ducks coach Mario Cristobal has stopped short of labeling Shough the definitive starter against the Cardinal. He’s listed on the depth chart with Boston College transfer Anthony Brown.