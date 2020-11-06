Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE — An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho is asking the Idaho Supreme Court to declare the state’s public defender system inadequate under the U.S. Constitution and order the state to fix it. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 350 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in Portland threw flares and paint-filled balloons at the house of a city commissioner for Oregon’s largest city after he cast the deciding vote against cutting $18 million from city’s police budget, authorities said. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 424 words.

SPOKANE HEALTH OFFICER: Spokane board fires chief health officer during pandemic