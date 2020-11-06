Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho sees record COVID-19 cases, full hospitals and now flu

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state panel of medical experts are asking Idaho’s governor for a statewide mask mandate, hospitals are running out of space for COVID-19 patients and the week has been marked with record numbers of new cases and deaths. Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that so far, at least 671 Idaho residents have died from the coronavirus, and more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported both Wednesday and Thursday. More than 69,500 Idaho residents have been confirmed to have the illness since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, Idaho health officials have reported the first two flu deaths of the season, in older residents who also had COVID-19.

New, continuing unemployment claims climb slightly in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho’s unemployment claims climbed slightly, with 3,919 people filing for new unemployment benefits during the last week of October — about 57 more than the previous week. The Idaho Department of Labor said continued claims for benefits also ticked up slightly for the first time since early May, increasing by 1% in the week ending Oct. 31. More than 8,100 people requested continued unemployment benefits in the last week of October, compared to nearly 72,000 at the start of May. October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate wasn’t available yet, but September’s adjusted rate for Idaho was 6.1%.

Hot spring chicken: 3 cited for Yellowstone culinary caper

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Cooking chickens in a Yellowstone hot spring has landed three people in hot water. Yellowstone officials say a park ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. Court documents show that Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Dallas Roberts, of West Valley City, Utah, were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees for the Aug. 7, incident. Eric Romriell, of Idaho Falls, paid $1,250 in fines and fees. They’re banned from Yellowstone for two years. Reached Thursday, Eric Roberts offered an explanation: “Make dinner,” he said.

Colorado agency says it’s planning on wolf reintroduction

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s wildlife agency says it considers a ballot initiative to reintroduce the gray wolf into the state to have passed after a group that opposes the initiative conceded the race and after the agency consulted with the office of Gov. Jared Polis. An announcement by Colorado Parks and Wildlife that it would begin planning for an eventual restoration of wolves in the state came even though thousands of ballots are still uncounted and another group opposed to the initiative said it was not conceding. Coloradans Protecting Wildlife and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association issued statements saying it appeared that the initiative would succeed. Other opposition groups made no such declaration.

Idaho students have until Friday to seek emergency funds

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho education officials say so many people have applied for federal emergency money intended to help children learn during the coronavirus pandemic that they’ll stop taking new applications after Friday. The Strong Families, Strong Students program will provide up to $1,500 per child — with a per-family maximum of $3,500 — to about 30,000 kids who need assistance purchasing educational materials, computers or other services. The Idaho State Board of Education says so far the state has received more than 31,000 applications for nearly 79,000 students seeking the funds. The money will be distributed based on economic need and when the applications are submitted.