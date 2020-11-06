Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Republican Herrera Beutler wins a 6th term in Congress

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has won a sixth term in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Herrera Beutler fended off a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in a rematch of the 2018 election. Long conceded the race on Wednesday, and The Associated Press called it Thursday, with Herrera Beutler leading by about 10 percentage points. It was the state’s most expensive congressional race. The campaign focused on policy differences that mirrored those between Republicans and Democrats nationally _ over health care, climate change, taxes and police reform, among other issues.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-POLICE CUTS

Portland, Oregon rejects bid to cut $18M more from police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City commissioners in Portland, Oregon have rejected a budget amendment that would have slashed another $18 million from the Portland Police Bureau and shifted the money to the city’s pandemic response. The commission voted in June to cut nearly $16 million from the police — eliminating school resource officers, transit police and a gun violence reduction unit — and the force has also suffered pandemic-related budget cuts. Mayor Ted Wheeler, who won a second term on Tuesday, said he was committed to holding police accountable and to racial justice but couldn’t support an amendment that would require layoffs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon shatters daily COVID-19 case record with 805 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 805 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, shattering the state’s previous daily record of 600. Officials described the increased spread of COVID-19 in the state as “unprecedented” and occurring “more rapidly” than they had hoped. In addition, health officials said the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests last week was 8.5%. Officials said that these increase in numbers leads them to believe “the increased spread is driven through small informal gatherings and not due to large workplace or other outbreaks.”

ISLAMIC STATE-OREGON MAN

Oregon man charged with conspiring to aid Islamic State

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man was indicted after authorities said he supported the Islamic State group by distributing articles on how to kill and maim with a knife and encouraging readers to carry out attacks. Hawazen Sameer Mothafar appeared in federal court in Portland on charges of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization and providing such support, Mothafar, who has physical disabilities and uses a wheelchair, was released on condition that he limit travel and the use of electronic devices. The federal public defender appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

OREGON ST-ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Players: Oregon St coach used abuse to free up scholarships

More Oregon State players have reached out to The Associated Press to describe abusive practices by the volleyball team’s coaching staff. One of the players, Kyla Waiters, is the second to tell AP she contemplated suicide because of her experience on the volleyball team. Waiters says coach Mark Barnard fosters an environment that pits players against each other and pushes them to practice and play while injured. In a conversation she recorded and provide to AP, Barnard is heard urging Waiters to leave the program because he’s shopping her scholarship elsewhere. Waiters is one of 11 players to quit or transfer from Oregon State since 2016. School officials say they follow NCAA rules regarding scholarships and provide mental-health counseling to all students.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-PROTESTS

More than a dozen arrested as protesters demand vote count

Police arrested more than a dozen people in Seattle and Portland, Oregon overnight during protests demanding a full tally of all votes in the US election. Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied at tabulation sites in closely contested states to insist counting be halted. The protests came as the president repeatedly insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting, and as Republicans filed suit in multiple states, preparing to contest election results. Protests — sometimes about the election, sometimes about racial inequality — took place in at least a half-dozen cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and San Diego.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports nearly 600 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 597 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The state has now surpassed 47,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is 705. In mid-October, the health authority released modeling that predicted if transmission continued at the current level at the time then by Nov. 5 the number of new daily infections would increase from 1,300 to 2,200 and that 570 cases would be diagnosed daily. So far, during the first four days of November, Oregon is averaging about 551 new cases a day. The most recent data available by the health authority shows that 181 Oregonians who tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized — a record number.