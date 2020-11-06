Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Secretary of State Kim Wyman wins 3rd term in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Secretary of State Kim Wyman has been reelected to a third term, continuing a more than five-decade trend of Republicans holding that office. Wyman is the fifth Republican to hold the office since 1965. She was one of just three statewide elected Republicans on the West Coast of the contiguous U.S. before the election, now she is the only one. Wyman previously served as the Thurston County auditor and the county’s elections director. She defeated Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton, who is leaving the Legislature at the end of the year after serving four terms.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON-HOUSE

Republican Herrera Beutler wins a 6th term in Congress

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has won a sixth term in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Herrera Beutler fended off a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in a rematch of the 2018 election. Long conceded the race on Wednesday, and The Associated Press called it Thursday, with Herrera Beutler leading by about 10 percentage points. It was the state’s most expensive congressional race. The campaign focused on policy differences that mirrored those between Republicans and Democrats nationally _ over health care, climate change, taxes and police reform, among other issues.

NEW CHIEF JUSTICE-SUPREME COURT

Steven González will be next chief justice of Supreme Court

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Justice Steven González has been elected as the next chief justice of the Washington state Supreme Court. González was elected by his colleagues on Thursday. He will succeed current Chief Justice Debra Stephens, who will continue to serve as a justice on the nine-member court following her re-election this week. Stephens was elected as chief justice last November to serve out the remainder of the term of former Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst. The chief justice presides over the court’s public hearings, serves as the administrative head of the state’s judicial branch, and is the court’s main spokesperson.

FARMWORKER OVERTIME

Washington Supreme Court: Farmworkers to get overtime pay

SEATTLE (AP) — A divided Washington Supreme Court says the state’s dairy workers are entitled to overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours a week. The 5-4 ruling Thursday extends overtime protections for the first time into Washington state’s agriculture sector, and its reasoning is expected to apply to other farmworkers as well. For the past 60 years, state law has exempted farmworkers from classes of workers who are entitled to overtime, but the court found that unconstitutional as applied in the dairy industry. Dairies say it will mean vastly increased labor costs and could prompt more to turn to robotics.

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR-CHIEF OF STAFF

Washington governor announces new chief of staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a new chief of staff. Jamila Thomas will start in the position on Nov. 16. She will replace David Postman, who has served in the position since December 2015, the longest tenure held by a chief of staff since the 1970s. Thomas is currently chief of staff to Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and previously held the same title with former Speaker of the House Frank Chopp.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Washington Legislature to mix in-person, virtual work

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — When the Washington state Legislature convenes in January, the Capitol building will remain closed to the public and lobbyists due to the pandemic, and lawmakers will do their work through a mix of virtual meetings and on-site votes. The Senate Facilities and Operations Committee met Thursday to discuss the protocols for the 105-day session that begins Jan. 11, including a remote option via Zoom for the public to join committee hearings. The House has not yet made an official decision on how to approach session, but Speaker Laurie Jinkins told reporters on Thursday that they are leaning toward doing their work completely remotely, with one lawmaker presiding from the chamber.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Daily coronavirus case counts jump in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington set a daily record for new coronavirus cases this week, and has counted more than 1,000 cases for two days. The state Department of Health says 1,469 infections were tallied on Tuesday, breaking a daily case record. The Seattle Times reports the previous record for confirmed cases of the coronavirus was set July 16, when state health officials reported 1,267 new cases. The state said it’s difficult to know whether Tuesday’s cases represent an acceleration in transmission or just a random variation in reported cases from day to day. Cases on Wednesday, however, also topped 1,000 with 1,070. The update brings the state’s totals to 112,500 cases and 2,431 deaths.

ELECTION 2020-COLORADO-WOLVES

Colorado agency says it’s planning on wolf reintroduction

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s wildlife agency says it considers a ballot initiative to reintroduce the gray wolf into the state to have passed after a group that opposes the initiative conceded the race and after the agency consulted with the office of Gov. Jared Polis. An announcement by Colorado Parks and Wildlife that it would begin planning for an eventual restoration of wolves in the state came even though thousands of ballots are still uncounted and another group opposed to the initiative said it was not conceding. Coloradans Protecting Wildlife and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association issued statements saying it appeared that the initiative would succeed. Other opposition groups made no such declaration.

TROOPER HIGHWAY COLLISION

2 Washington state troopers injured in crash scene response

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have reported two state troopers were injured after one trooper crashed into another’s patrol car as they were responding to a single-vehicle accident on a rain-soaked highway. KOMO-TV reported that Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke said a trooper arrived on scene Thursday just before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 where a driver had fallen asleep and struck a barrier. Burke said a second trooper lost control of his patrol car and smashed into the first trooper’s patrol vehicle, which then collided with the civilian’s car. Both troopers were treated for minor injuries. The original driver was not injured in either crash.

VENTILATORS-KOKOMO

Company winding down ventilator production in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Ventec Life Systems will stop producing medical breathing machines in Kokomo by the end of the month. Ventec CEO Chris Kiple said in an email sent to employees Tuesday that the company is “winding down production in Indiana” because of weakening demand for its ventilators. The Kokomo Tribune obtained a copy of the email. Ventec, in a partnership with General Motors, began operations in the GM Components Holdings plant in April, hiring local employees to make 30,000 ventilators for hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President Mike Pence visited the plant in April. The company has about 800 employees in Kokomo.