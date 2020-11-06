Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. — Following a record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, officials on Friday announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities. By Sara Cline. SENT: 550 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in Portland threw flares and paint-filled balloons at the house of a city commissioner for Oregon’s largest city after he cast the deciding vote against cutting $18 million from city’s police budget, authorities said. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

INDIANAPOLIS — As young as 5 years old, La Tanya Autry loved visiting local museums like the Detroit Institute of Art with her mom. She relished the shows, dances and plays she saw there. But as she walked through their halls, she felt a disconnect. Museums set the standard for what art is, and this standard has generally been decided by white men and excludes other viewpoints, said Mike Murawski, a Portland-based leader of Museums Are Not Neutral. By Christine Fernado. SENT: 840 words. With AP photos.

For the first time since 2016, the Colorado Rapids are in the MLS playoffs. And they made it to the postseason even after missing five games because of a coronavirus outbreak. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 660 words. With AP photos.

