Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Following a record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities. The updated safety measures, which begin Nov. 11, include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people. These pause measures will be in effect for Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson and Umatilla counties.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A week after deputies fatally shot a 21-year-old Black man near Vancouver, Washington during a drug investigation, law enforcement officials have yet to clarify whether he fired a handgun at officers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they also have not released the names of the three Clark County deputies who fired on Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in a US Bank parking lot in Hazel Dell on Oct. 30. And they have not disclosed if detectives found drugs on Peterson or in the car where authorities say they first encountered him. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office this week ruled Peterson’s death a homicide and said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say vandals in Portland threw flares and paint-filled balloons at the house of a city commissioner for Oregon’s largest city after he cast the deciding vote against cutting $18 million from city’s police budget. The vandalism happened late Thursday night after 60 people protesting Commissioner Dan Ryan’s vote marched to his home. Some in the crowd also smashed a window and broke planters. Police declared a riot that allows officers to use more aggressive than normal police tactics. Two people were arrested. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department says it was the fourth time that this week that Ryan’s home was targeted.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Please disregard US–ISIS Propaganda-Arrest, published on November 6, 2020, and datelined in PORTLAND, Ore. It duplicates a story The Associated Press published on November 5, 2020.