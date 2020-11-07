Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A week after deputies fatally shot a 21-year-old Black man near Vancouver, Washington during a drug investigation, law enforcement officials have yet to clarify whether he fired a handgun at officers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they also have not released the names of the three Clark County deputies who fired on Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in a US Bank parking lot in Hazel Dell on Oct. 30. And they have not disclosed if detectives found drugs on Peterson or in the car where authorities say they first encountered him. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office this week ruled Peterson’s death a homicide and said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police ovesight board said Friday it will investigate the arrest of a protester who was seriously injured during an arrest this week. A lawyer for the man said officers slammed him to the ground and he hit his head on the pavement hard. The Seattle Office of Police Accountability launched an investigation “to determine whether the individual was subjected to excessive force,” said the agency’s director Andrew Myerberg. There have been frequent protests in the Northwest’s largest city since George Floyd was killed by police in May. Police said on Thursday that “investigators have learned the subject’s medical episode was potentially related to a substance the subject had ingested prior to police contact.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Following a record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities. The updated safety measures, which begin Nov. 11, include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people. These pause measures will be in effect for Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson and Umatilla counties.

SEATTLE (AP) — Residents in Washington state have approved a new amendment in King County requiring inquests during investigations into police officer conduct when people die in custody. Inquests are judicial inquiries conducted by a judge, jury or government official that determine the cause of a person’s death. They do not always require an autopsy. KING-TV reports that residents approved the amendment that writes the county’s inquest process into the county charter and sets up the process for investigating police custody deaths. Under the amendment, King County, which includes Seattle, must also pay for attorneys of the families of those who died.